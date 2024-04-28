Apple has set a special event next month where the company it is likely launching a slew of iPad tablets . One of the anticipated models is a new larger 12.9-inch iPad Air. While the model was first reported to feature a mini-LED display, the same source is now backtracking its forecast, indicating that the enlarged tablet will instead stick to a dated panel.

No Apple iPad Air with mini-LED

Back last week, consultant Ross Young speculated that Apple is fitting the bigger iPad Air with a mini-LED display, with the panels coming from the excess supply of the last iPad Pro. However, Young is now detailing in a new X post to its subscribers that Apple ditched the plans after realizing the excessive costs of utilizing mini-LED panels.

As it what appears, Apple is sticking to IPS LCD in both 2024 models of the iPad Air. And without the mini-LED, these tablets will miss the advantages of this type of panel such as deeper contrast, better viewing angles, and improved power efficiency.

Apple's iPad Air M3 12.9-inch model render shows similarities to the iPad Air (2022) / © 91Mobiles

The move could mean that Apple is keeping the manufacturing costs of the 12.9-inch iPad Air minimal, so it would have a bigger profit margin. However, it is possible that Apple wants to further distinguish its two iPad catalogs because equipping the iPad Air with beefier specs could cannibalize the sales of the iPad Pro.

A non-pro iPad model with mini-LED display

Interestingly, though, the consultant has shared insights that a non-pro iPad with mini-LED will still happen. And based on consensus within Apple's supply chain, this iPad will likely arrive later this year.



However, it is still unknown on how this iPad will take shape or to what model it will be. Young is looking into multiple ways including of the iPhone maker introducing a more premium iPad model or a cheaper iPad Pro equipped with the said mini-LED display.



Concerning the forthcoming iPad Pro and iPad Air, these are expected to be unveiled at Apple's Let Loose event scheduled on May 7. Furthermore, a new Apple Pencil 3 and Magic Keyboard to pair with these iPad tablets are tipped to be made official as well.

Do you think that Apple is limiting the specs of the iPad Air for it to better position the iPad Pro? Let's discuss your opinion in the comment section.