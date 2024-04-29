Hot topics

Apple is eagerly anticipated to refresh its iPad tablets in a week from now which is supposed to include the OLED iPad Pro. While it was long believed the lineup will be equipped with an M3 chipset, a last-minute report suggests it could arrive with Apple's newer M4 chip which will enable many generative AI features.

First Apple machines running on M4 chipset

In the latest weekend Power On newsletter of Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the Apple leaker is sharply shifting its forecast about the upcoming iPad Pro running on M3 SoC. Rather, he says that the chances of the two iPad Pro models fitted with an M4 chip is increasing.

Gurman backed this likelihood by explaining that Apple wants to position the OLED iPad Pro as AI-heavy devices and to debut “fresh AI features” from it through the M4 chip packed with upgraded Neural Engine. It added that this suite of AI functions will be announced at Apple's WWDC conference in June and only added with the iPadOS 18 update later this year.

Apple iPad Air 12.9-inch Render
Apple's iPad Air M3 12.9-inch model render show similarities to the iPad Air (2022) / © 91Mobiles

Besides the iPads, Gurman reported last week that the custom M4 chip will also find its way to the Mac and Mac Mini desktop computers sometime in the fall. And from what it stands, it now appears the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptops will be getting the AI-powered chipset.

What else Apple is launching next week?

In the same newsletter, the journalist is reiterating that the OLED iPad Pro will be joined by the new iPad Air duo, next-gen Apple Pencil, and Magic Keyboard at Apple's Let Loose event. He also detailed that the Pencil 3 is gaining haptic-based features which aligns with the previous leak indicating of “squeeze” gestures and Find My Device tracking.

In addition to the new processor and OLED screen, the 2024 iPad Pro tablets are tipped to gain slightly larger displays with radically reduced bezels along with a repositioned FaceTime camera. Meanwhile, the 2024 iPad Air is said to be introduced in two sizes, with the inclusion of a 12.9-inch model.

With these expected changes and upgrades, do you think the OLED iPad Pro becomes more interesting? Will this convince you to buy it? Let us know your answers down in the comment section.

Source: Bloomberg

