Our Favorite Fitbit Smartwatch is Now on Sale for $100 Off

Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Google-owned Fitbit's smartwatches and fitness trackers are always liked for their extensive wellness monitoring functions, long battery life, and compatibility with both iPhone and Android. Now, the company's most capable device, the Fitbit Sense 2, has returned to $199 on Amazon, which is shy from the best price recorded.

It should be noted that the Fitbit Sense 2 has been regularly at $249 for some time now, so you're actually getting a saving valued at $50. But regardless, the current deal still saves you $100 (33 percent) off the original price of the smartwatch. More importantly, you can pick from all three colorways.

Why you should buy the Fitbit Sense 2 right now

The Fitbit Sense 2 (review) was launched at the end of 2022, while it is getting long in the tooth, it remains a solid smartwatch in its class. Even better, the current huge price reduction makes it a commendable purchase.

Google gave the Fitbit Sense 2 a slight an iteration on its design and introduced back the more tactile haptic button. The smartwatch keeps the slim build with squarish shape and screen estate. Speaking of the display, it features a large 1.7-inch OLED screen that is bright and legible for many conditions.

Despite the sleekness, its battery life is impressive and is rated to last up to 6 days between charges. That's more than double in the Apple Watch Series 9 (review) or even Google's Pixel Watch 2 (review). It runs on a well optimized Fitbit OS which also helps stretch the smartwatch's battery life.

Fitbit Sense 2
The Fitbit Sense 2 offers numerous workout modes in addition to stress monitoring and management. / © NextPit

Fitbit's Sense 2 sports a suite of biometric sensors. This enables continuous heart rate with irregular notifications supported by ECG for more accurate heart check on top of sleep and blood oxygen level monitoring. Additionally, the cEDA sensor makes it possible to detect stress and manage it at the same time. 

You can also take advantage of Google's dedicated apps and services on the Fitbit Sense 2. Among those include Google Maps, Google Wallet, and YouTube Music. Buying the smartwatch gets you a 6-month premium Fitbit access for more in-depth insights into your workouts and wellness.

Are you buying the Fitbit Sense 2 at this rate? Which of its features do you think are the most useful? Let us know your answers in the comments.

Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

