NextPit Google Pixel 7a Test Review
© nextpit
After starring in renders and live shots, Google's Pixel 8a continues to leak widely ahead of its supposed debut next month. This time, a set of promotional images allegedly belonging to the device have surfaced, confirming numerous features and specifications.

Google Pixel 8a AI features and specs

The materials are obtained and published by 91Mobiles which reveal that the Pixel 8a is going to share a few generative AI features that first debuted with the Pixel 8 (review) and Pixel 8 Pro (review). Some of these highlighted are Circle to Search, Audio Magic Eraser, and Summarize. There are related camera AI features coming, too, including Best Take and Night Sight with astrophotography mode.

With little surprises left, the Pixel 8a is confirmed in one of the images to run on the Tensor G3 SoC, which primarily enables those generative AI capabilities. The flagship chipset is believed to have an underclocked processor unit while previous leaks indicated it is paired with 8 GB RAM and storage options of 128 GB and 256 GB.

Google Pixel 8a and its AI features
Promotional Pixel 8a materials show the mid-range will come with AI-enhancing camera features. / © 91 Mobiles

In addition, the device is listed with “fast charging and all-day battery life”. A smaller fine print specifies of support for up to 18 watts wired charging speed — contradicting the 27 watts rating that was seen before — and 31 hours of average battery life, both of these values are unchanged from the Pixel 7a (review).

Google Pixel 8a
Google's Pixel 8a charging and battery life rating / © 91 Mobiles

Other specs previously tipped include an improved 6.1-inch OLED screen with a higher peak brightness level, unchanged 64 MP primary rear camera, and a slightly bigger battery capacity at 4500 mAh.

Concerning the design, the Pixel 8a's front is also depicted, which shows of a rounder corners in the metal frame and prominent bezels surrounding the display. The handset is also mentioned to get an IP67 certification, meaning it should withstand a quick dip in the pool.

Seven years of security updates

Based in another image, the Pixel 8a boots on Android 14 OS and comes with 7 years of security updates. It's unclear if the length of support will be applicable to the number of Android OS upgrades. However, it should be noted that Google pledge the same policy of security patches for the Pixel 8 but eventually advertised it to cover the OS as well.

These new upgrades seem to hint that the Pixel 8a will be priced higher than the Pixel 7a. At least in the USA, the base model could retail for $499, a $50 increase from its predecessor. Do you think the hike will be worth it? Let us know your answers in the comments.

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

