Electric mountain bikes are revolutionizing the way we tackle both rugged trails and urban landscapes. These versatile e-bikes are designed to handle everything from dirt paths to city potholes, making them a top choice for adventurers and commuters alike. At Upway, a selection of top deals on mountain e-bikes offers the perfect opportunity to upgrade your ride. In this buying guide, we'll explore the best models available to help you find the ideal electric mountain bike for your needs.

Why Upway?

Upway is known for offering both brand-new and certified pre-owned e-bikes at affordable rates. They have a broad range of e-MTBs equipped with upgraded suspensions to support your trips into rough and hilly terrains.

Besides their stringent quality inspections for pre-owned units, Upway also offers a return policy and an expandable one-year warranty covering mechanical and electrical issues, which adds peace of mind.

Below are the top 7 e-mountain bikes in different categories from well-established brands that you can purchase from Upway.

Best-selling electric mountain bikes for $3,000+

Cannondale Moterra Neo 4

Among the most popular options is the Cannondale Moterra Neo 4. It's a relatively new e-mountain bike launched last year. Now, Upway is selling a brand new one at a giant discount. The Moterra Neo 4 is normally listed for $5,900, but the current sale has slashed its price down by 45 percent to $3,249.

Cannondale's 2023 Moterra Neo 4 e-MTB / © Cannondale

Cannondale's Moterra Neo 4 is a long-range and high-performing e-MTB. The large 630 Wh battery capacity ensures a longer distance to cover compared to what you're getting with other options. It has a Shimano EP800 engine that produces 250 W of power and 85 Nm of torque, which are more sufficient for long, steep climbs.

Haibike All Mtn 3

The Haibike All Mt 3 is a slightly cheaper alternative to the Moterra Neo 4. Currently, a brand-new unit sells for $3,099 which is 47 percent lower than the usual $5,800 price.

The Haibike AllMtn 3 is a versatile electric mountain bike, ideal for various trails and terrains. / © Haibike

With a 625 Wh capacity, you get a longer range as well. The battery powers an agile Bosch motor that outputs 250 W and 85 Nm. It also brings deeper suspension travel at 160 mm in both front and rear.

Best e-MTB for downhill and tougher terrains

Niner WFO e9

If you're looking for a downhill-capable e-MTB, the Niner WFO e9 is also on sale at Upway. You can pick it up at $3,599, which is almost half the original price of $6,999.

The Niner WFO e9 is one of the recommended more aggressive electric mountain bikes that can accommodate even tougher trails. It has a massive suspension built on a Horst 4-link bar and front RockShox shock absorber with 180 mm of travel. In terms of range, it has 625 Wh battery capacity and a Bosch Performance Line XC engine.

Budget-friendly electric mountain bikes

Giant Stance E+2

There are also great e-MTBs below $3,000 including the full-suspension Giant Stance E+2, which is one of the more affordable entries. A brand-new condition bike retails for $2,499, translating to a 39 percent off the $4,000 regular price.

While cheaper, the Giant Stance E+2 is not a slouch for adventure trips. It's also lighter than most e-MTBs, but still featuring a capable Yamaha electric motor that adds 75 Nm of torque and 250 W power. Concerning range, it has a 500 Wh battery that is rated with 20 mph (ca. 32 km/h) top speed and up to 27 miles (ca. 43 km) of range in pure electric.

Orbea Keram 30

The Orbea Keram 30 is another affordable and lightweight e-MTB. A brand-new unit is now listed for $2,049, netting you a massive $850 saving (32 percent).

Orbea's Keram 30 electric mountain bike has an upright geometry form for better view for riders. / © Orbea

The main difference of Orbea's Keram 30 is it features a hardtail suspension with a Suntour coil on the rear and a fork front shock absorber. Furthermore, it boasts an upright geometry for better view while on the road or on trail. Its 400 Wh battery gets you up to 20 miles (ca. 32 km) of range, while the electric motor is more than sufficient for most uphill climbs in the city or town.

Long range e-MTB for cross-country and touring

Riese & Müller Superdelite Mountain Touring

If you're in for a premium and long-range e-MTB, the latest Riese & Müller Superdelite Mountain Touring has easily topped the list. You can now buy it without paying the full price as it has dropped from $10,000 to $6,049, saving you $3,951 or 40 percent off.

Riese & Müller Superdelite Mountain Touring features a dual battery rated at 1125 Wh / © Riese & Müller

The Riese & Müller Superdelite Mountain Touring is fitted with an extra large 1125 Wh battery, which is rated for up to 100 miles (ca. 161 km). Additionally, you find a wide Bosch Kiox colored display and Abus folding lock as nifty features. In suspension and safety, there are Fox Float Performance forks and Magura brakes.

Carbon-built electric mountain bike

Specialized Turbo Levo Comp Carbon

Those looking for a carbon-made e-MTB can check out the Specialized Turbo Levo Comp Carbon. Upway is selling the small variant in very good condition for $5,799, saving you $3,200 (36 percent) compared to paying for new at $8,999.

Specialized Turbo Levo Carbon only weighs 53 lbs despite packing a 700 Wh battery / © Specialized

Specialized's Turbo Levo Comp Carbon packs some serious power. It runs on a custom, specialized electric motor that produces 90 Nm torque and 250 W power. There is a large 700 Wh battery as well that is rated for up to five hours of range. The suspension is composed of Fox Rhythm forks and Fox Float Performance X rear shocks.

