Samsung's Galaxy smartwatches are some of the most feature-packed wearables. They feature extensive and wide range of health-tracking tools like blood pressure monitoring and skin temperature sensor. It now appears that Samsung may take it a notch with the Galaxy Watch 7, as the device is rumored to debut with a non-invasive blood sugar monitoring tool.

Coming out from South Korea, local news outlet PulseNews is reporting that Samsung's chief medical officer Dr. Hon Pak has recently met with several consulting board members of its Samsung Health app at Samsung Medical Center in Seoul.

It was described the meeting was centered on infusing AI to Samsung Health and its devices. But it was also said to have focused on topics like blood glucose monitoring as well as diseases like diabetes and hypertension.

Samsung's blood pressure monitoring on Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 6 provides systolic and diastolic readings. / © nextpit

Although the news doesn't directly entail Samsung adding the blood sugar monitoring feature on the Galaxy Watch 7, we can build on this as the likelihood for it to materialize is getting higher.

How reliable a Galaxy Watch with blood sugar monitoring will be?

If this were to happen, it was explained that Samsung would be positioning the Galaxy Watch 7 as an electronic monitoring device. The move is said to pass numerous regulatory hurdles easier as compared to classifying it as a medical device which would require stringent certifications and a longer period of testing.

Likewise, the electronic device classification may also mean that the blood sugar monitoring function will be limited to alerts or estimates rather than giving the users medical-grade accuracy like on standalone continuous glucose monitors (CGMs).

Nonetheless, it's still unclear how Samsung will implement the feature after all. With that note, we might even see them bringing new components with more advanced technologies such as an all-in-one OLED sensor to enable reliable non-invasive blood glucose measurements.

Separately, Apple is another major manufacturer that is believed to be working to integrate a non-invasive blood sugar monitoring feature on the Apple Watch. However, the developments surrounding this hint that Apple is far from realizing the technology and may take them several years before to achieve their goal.

