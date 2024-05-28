Begin your week with a collection of paid apps which are now available for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Do you know there are developers who offer their paid apps for free for a limited time only? The early bird gets the worm, so act quickly because these free offers will not be around forever.

We always suggest apps and games that prioritize your privacy and won't burn a hole in your pocket. However, unlike our Top 5 Apps of the Week selection, we have not reviewed these apps individually. Therefore, some listed apps may contain ads and offer in-app purchases.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as "bought" and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Luci - Dream Journal Recorder ( $0.99 ): Want to remember your dreams? Record them with this app each time you sleep!

): Want to remember your dreams? Record them with this app each time you sleep! Blur Photo ( $2.99 ): Want to get that bokeh effect for your photos? Use this app to get the job done.

Free Android games

Boom Land ( $0.99 ): You're a one-man demolition job. Can you use your wits to clear each level with minimum explosives?

): You're a one-man demolition job. Can you use your wits to clear each level with minimum explosives? The Lonely Hacker ( $1.99 ). Armed with a hoodie, you dive into a dark world of technology and hack your way to the top.

). Armed with a hoodie, you dive into a dark world of technology and hack your way to the top. Lovely Doll ( $0.99 ): Play dress up in the virtual world without having to worry about physical storage space with this game.

): Play dress up in the virtual world without having to worry about physical storage space with this game. Shadow Survival ( $0.99 ): Don't you just love a "me against the world" scenario? Well, make sure you can survive the non-stop onslaught!

): Don't you just love a "me against the world" scenario? Well, make sure you can survive the non-stop onslaught! The Weapon King ( $0.99 ): A story-driven game that features a quest to obtain the ultimate weapon!

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

ChessBot ( $3.99 ): An elegant chess app that is able to provide more suggestions to help you improve your game.

): An elegant chess app that is able to provide more suggestions to help you improve your game. MeandR ( $0.99 ): Love walking? Why not challenge yourself with various walking routes using this app?

): Love walking? Why not challenge yourself with various walking routes using this app? Randomizer ( $0.99 ): For moments in your life when you absolutely need to come up with something random from a list...this app does it.

): For moments in your life when you absolutely need to come up with something random from a list...this app does it. Video Joiner & Trimmer Pro ( $1.99 ): Love putting together different videos on your phone? This app gets the job done flawlessly.

): Love putting together different videos on your phone? This app gets the job done flawlessly. Safety Note+ Pro ( $3.99 ): Make sure your notes are protected from prying eyes with this app.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Blue Attack! ( $1.99 ): Protect your carrier and upgrade your weapons with the hulls of enemy ships with this game.

): Protect your carrier and upgrade your weapons with the hulls of enemy ships with this game. Red Conquest! ( $0.99 ): A RTS game that is set in an intergalactic environment as you maximize both your macro- and micro-management skills.

): A RTS game that is set in an intergalactic environment as you maximize both your macro- and micro-management skills. Trials of Dragons ( $0.99 ): A tactical, turn-based RPG that requires you to use the combined might of numerous classes to overcome enemies.

): A tactical, turn-based RPG that requires you to use the combined might of numerous classes to overcome enemies. Neo Monsters ( $0.99 ): Hunt for monsters, capture them, and train them to be the best in town.

): Hunt for monsters, capture them, and train them to be the best in town. Bouncy Flip ( $1.99 ): Match the floor's color with the landing part of the ball. Make sure your reflexes are in tip-top condition!

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the small print!

Some apps use clever tactics to generate revenue by collecting and sharing your personal data. To protect your personal data, it is advisable to only grant the permissions required for the app to function. For example, a simple alarm clock app does not need access to your camera or your contacts. Similarly, a flashlight app does not need your location.

We hope these recommendations will help you to safely enjoy free app downloads on Android and iOS devices.

We hope you enjoy our selection of these apps and games for the weekend.