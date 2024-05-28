The launch of new M4 iPad Pro (review) and M2 iPad Air tablets have already brought permanent price cuts for the other iPad models , including the iPad 10. Right now, the base model of the tablet listed for $329, which is $20 lower than the list price of $349. However, you can pick it up for $299 through the extra $29 coupon.

Ultimately, that's a massive $150 savings compared to the original launch price of the tablet at $449. To spice things up, all colors of the iPad 10 are available during this sale.

Why the Apple iPad 10 (2022) is now worthy to buy

In our 10th gen iPad model review, we found that the slab is a great purchase for anyone that is looking for a casual tablet for web browsing, e-book reading, and streaming. But more than that, the tablet can also be a reliable alternative for quick document editing and gaming as it is powered by an Apple A14 Bionic chipset and paired with 4 GB of RAM.

The Apple iPad 2022 is the first Apple tablet to feature a landscape selfie camera. Will Apple adopt it on the 2024 iPad Air and iPad Pro? / © nextpit

Apple's iPad 10 also features a handy and sleek form factor that makes it a great machine to bring for travel compared to bringing a whole laptop with you. It offers a high-resolution 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display that outputs admirable brightness at 500 nits, which is sufficient in many scenarios. Plus, it is compatible with Apple Pencil for natural-like handwriting sketching and note-taking experience.

The iPad 10 comes with amazing battery life, too. It is rated by Apple to last 10 hours between charges in browsing, but you can undoubtedly stretch this for a couple of days or more with a small daily usage and consumption. Even better, it features a USB-C port that adds versatility for charging.

What do you think of the Apple iPad 10 for this price? Which color are you intending to pick? Let us know in the comment section.