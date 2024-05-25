Are you in need of some fresh app suggestions for your smartphone? Well, you're in for a treat! We've put together a handpicked selection of the top 5 apps of the week, exclusively for you. Our team of editors at nextpit have meticulously curated and thoroughly tested these five thrilling options, ensuring they work seamlessly on both iPhone and Android devices. So, let's dive into these captivating choices and discover all the exciting features they have to offer!

Run the city crime scene like a boss with ALT CITY. Edit photos using AI with SnapEdit. Want to set up your virtual library? Do so with Bookshelf. Blissful Journal lets you keep track of how you are feeling to better know yourself, while PackMate ensures you do not miss out on a thing as you embark on your next great adventure!

In today's digital age, it's common to come across apps that come with in-app purchases or annoying ads. However, we take extra precautions to ensure fairness and protect you from any unexpected expenses. Our ultimate goal is to bring you apps that enhance your smartphone experience and offer added benefits.

If you're on the lookout for amazing app deals, look no further than our curated collection of free apps for the week! Every week, we handpick various apps that are usually paid but are currently available for free as part of a special promotion. So, without further ado, let's dive into this week's top 5 apps and discover the cream of the crop when it comes to mobile games and apps!

ALT CITY (Android & iOS)

How do you think it feels like to be a gangster in a city? I am sure some of us have had delusions of grandeur, knowing that the city authorities and those around you show the kind of respect that a Don deserves. Well, how about carving a name for yourself among the baddies in ALT CITY? This is a massively multiplayer open world online game, where there is a whole lot of interaction as you try to be your very own self and create your own gang.

Needless to say, everyone has to start from somewhere, and rock bottom is where I began. I found myself in a sprawling metropolis of which I needed to familiarize myself quickly, and the bright lights of the city proved to be too much of a lure for me to avoid. I worked my way up the ladder, making more money along the way through different jobs.

Price: Free / Advertising: Yes / In-app purchases: Yes ($1.99 - $49.99) / Account required: No

There is over 150 square kilometers of in-game space to travel, and I enjoyed the freedom to purchase weapons based on the amount of money I have and changing skins to look dapper at all times. Of course, there are also options to be a law-abiding citizen, but where's the fun in that? It would be nice if the developers add some map updates from time to time, so let's see if that happens.

Download ALT CITY from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

SnapEdit (Android & iOS)

AI or Artificial Intelligence has certainly played a critical role in the world of computing, and will continue to do so in the years to come. In fact, AI has come a long way to allow everyday folk like myself to enjoy outstanding productivity on a smartphone—something unheard of a couple of decades ago, or even 10 years prior. With SnapEdit, you can make sure that every single shot of yours will be able to receive the proper treatment to make you look your very best!

Price: Free / Advertising: Yes / In-app purchases: Yes ($4.99 - $24.99) / Account required: No

Let AI help you with your photo edits. / © nextpit

With SnapEdit, I found it easy to remove unwanted objects (hello photobombers!), increase the overall quality of the image, or even to create stunning visual masterpieces. It just takes a single touch to remove an object, but like any object eraser worth its salt, complex backgrounds can be very difficult for the AI to reconstruct. Needless to say, it works best with plain backgrounds when removing an object.

The Pro subscription offers more options, including a Super Erase mode that removes larger objects or distractions. You can also use SnapEdit to edit videos, enhancing your video recordings on the spot. Even the free version provides you with three free saves, giving you a better idea on how good it is before you make a financial commitment.

Download SnapEdit from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Blissful Journal, Mood Tracker (Android & iOS)

Do you remember t-shirts with the question "How are you feeling today?" printed across the front, accompanied by numerous expressions and feelings and their respective faces from many years back? Well, keeping track of your emotions is always a good thing, since it helps you be more mindful of your overall well-being.

In our fast-paced world, it is all too easy to get lost in busyness and lose track of our feelings. Blissful attempts to be a transformative mood tracking and daily journal that will hopefully elevate your emotional well-being when you use it regularly.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($1.99 - $29.99) / Account required: No (but recommended)

How are you feeling today? Why not record it down in this app? / © nextpit

Blissful relies on a nuanced mood tracking system so that you can chart your feelings easily while figuring out certain trigger points in your life that are connected to certain moods. It doesn't matter if you are not big on words, there is still a personalized daily journal that lets you jot down your thoughts and reflections that are truly you.

AI comes into play again if you do not know how to begin or are at a loss for words, since the presence of customizable prompts ensure your journal entries can begin with a bang. Other features include reminders and notifications to keep you on the straight and narrow.

Download Blissful Journal, Mood Tracker from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Bookshelf — Your Virtual Library (Android & iOS)

Are you a bookworm? I admit that I have bought fewer physical books over the years compared to when I was still in high school. For starters, I have become lazy to read, and secondly, I am too easily distracted, allowing myself to get lost in movies and games. Still, perhaps Bookshelf is a good app for those with plenty of tomes at home and want to organize them accordingly.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($1.49 - $49.99) / Account required: No (but recommended)

Sort out your real-world books with this app. / © nextpit

This app allows you to organize your book collection by assigning them to different tags and virtual shelves. Needless to say, you will need to have a good grasp of all the books you own before you can even get down to organizing them. Not only that, I found the reading progress feature useful since it allows me to set proper reading goals and remain motivated. Bookworms would be all too familiar with the feeling of buying too many books and not reading them.

There is even a social aspect to this app, where you can set up a wish list and the genres you love to read, and hope to mingle with other like-minded people. A special shoutout to the developer for not collecting data unnecessarily, integrating the ability to sort by tag, and to perform batch ISBN scanning. There is nothing much to stop you from installing this nifty app!

Download Bookshelf — Your Virtual Library from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

PackMate — Travel Packing List (Android)

Do you travel a lot? I am sure that there has been plenty of revenge travel stories you can share after the pandemic is over. Still, packing is something I do see as 'muscle memory' of sorts, and after being out of it for a couple of years, it can be quite tough remembering what to pack. Good thing there is always an app for everything, and that includes PackMate, an app that helps me remember what I need to pack before I jet off to my next destination.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes / Account required: No

Make sure you never forget a thing ever again on your next holiday with PackMate. / © nextpit

This nifty travel companion app lets me list down the types of items that I would want to pack before a trip, making sure I do not forget anything essential. After all, our memories are a fragile thing, and PackMate is far better than a To Do list to check off since there are numerous categories I can break items down into, from outdoor gear to entertainment and essentials. The list goes on, and with the ability to customize these categories, the app quickly becomes indispensable.

I like how the app also informs me what the weather is like at my destination. This certainly helps me pack smarter, but I would always confirm this information with the destination's official weather station readings just to be sure.

Download PackMate — Travel Packing List from the Google Play Store.

Did you stumble upon an interesting app this week that you would like to share with the world? Why not let the nextpit community know via the comments?