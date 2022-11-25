Apple's best Black Friday tablet deal is the iPad Mini down to $399

Apple didn't refresh it iPad Mini this year leaving the 2021 model the only tablet option in the 8-inch category. During this Black Friday, Apple is joining the craze by dropping the iPad Mini 6 back to $399 on Amazon, which coincidentally is the lowest price we've seen.

Being the smallest in size does not mean Apple had to skimp on specs and features of the iPad Mini. The device ships with a high-res display and A15 Bionic chipset that is a performer in its class, adding more reasons not to miss the 20 percent discount on the 64GB Wi-Fi variant. Surprisingly, the 5G model is cheaper too.

Why the iPad Mini outsells the competition

Those who are hunting for an easy-to-carry compact tab should only narrow their list to the Apple iPad Mini. The slab is incredibly thin at 6.3mm and lightweight making it easy to stow in many types of shoulder bags or even in large pockets of your jackets. Together with an aluminum chassis, the iPad Mini looks as premium as other iPad models.

Besides the crisp Liquid Retina screen and snappy processor, it supports the latest or second gen Apple Pencil too. Additionally, it already comes with a USB-C port that guarantees longer future proofing. There is also a 12MP camera housed on each side. The rear one can shoot 4K videos while the opposite gets ultrawide optics.

The 2nd generation Apple Pencil will also stick to the smallest iPad model in 2022. / © NextPit

Apple's iPad Mini 2021 runs on the latest iPadOS 16 with plenty of new features in tow. At the same time, it is guaranteed to be upgraded to future iterations of the Apple operating system. Lastly, the tablet is praised for its robust battery life matching the bigger alternatives.

It's rare for Apple to offer such big savings on its products. On that note, we think you should check out the Amazon deal while stocks are still available. Let us know if you want to see more kicker offers like this.