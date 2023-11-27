Cyber Monday 2023 Deals

Save 33% Off the Galaxy Watch 6 and SmartTag 2 Set for Cyber Monday

Black Friday sale has officially come to a close, but there are still great deals hanging around this Cyber Monday. The one-day event has the latest Galaxy Watch 6 paired with a Galaxy SmartTag 2 tracker (review) at 33% off the bundle's price over on Amazon, saving you $100 from the regular price of $329.

If you opt for the watch-only option, you will still be paying for almost the same price at $228 for the GPS model in 40 mm case size. Hence, it makes sense picking the set eventually. Plus, you can pick in either black or gold colorway of the smartwatch.

Why you should not miss this Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung's Galaxy Watch series is one of the most popular Wear OS or Android-powered smartwatches. And its Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic (review) are the latest entries in the lineup. the former, which is on this deal, has a smaller case size than the latter. However, most of the vital features and tracking capabilities, such as blood pressure monitoring and irregular heart rate notification, are identical to both.

Other important specs of the Galaxy Watch 6 includes a 1.3-inch bright and crisp OLED screen in circular layout, which is protected by a sapphire crystal. Furthermore, the watch has a robust aluminum frame that provides military-grade certification along with a 50-meter water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (Classic)
Here, the difference between the Classic model and the overall Watch variant is quite clear: It's an analog bezel versus a digital one. / © nextpit

A faster processor powers the internals of the Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6. This should gives an extra boost in terms of performance and tracking. There is also a larger 2 GB of RAM and battery capacity. You can expect the device to last for a few days in a single charge. At the same time, refilling its juice is a breeze than most watches, thanks to the 10-watt Qi wireless charging support.

As for the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2, the new tracker has a longer battery life that lasts for up to two years. Samsung also gave it a UWB or ultra wideband function for more precise navigation.

Are you intending to buy a smartwatch this Cyber Monday? If not, which gadgets are you interested to snag during the sale? Shoot us in the comments.

