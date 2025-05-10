What are the best Android and iOS apps of the week? nextpit has selected five for you, all tested and approved. This week, we recommend two big games, including a long-awaited mobile port of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the mobile version of the online FPS Delta Force. Productivity and lifestyle apps also await you, of course.

Delta Force (Android and iOS)

Originally released on PC, Delta Force is a popular multiplayer first-person shooter (FPS). Some refer to it as a battlefield-killer, as it rivals FPS benchmarks such as Battlefield and Call of Duty.

What sets Delta Force apart from other online FPSs available on Android or iPhone is that battles take place in 24 vs. 24. Very large teams on very large maps with vehicles, etc...

There are also other game modes, such as the "Operations" mode, which works like an Escape from Tarkov-style extraction shooter: you're dropped on a map, have to recover as much loot as possible, and escape to extract said loot without being killed by other players and AIs. There's even a co-op campaign mode for up to five players!

You can install and play the game for free. It does, of course, contain microtransactions for the purchase of cosmetic items. Unfortunately, the game doesn't support joysticks, so you'll have to use native touch controls.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes / Account required: No

Download Delta Force on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Run&Grow (Android)

This app calls on your green thumb to kick your butt and motivate you to run. Run&Grow tracks your running sessions. Depending on the distance you run, you unlock various rewards to decorate a virtual garden.

If you complete several objectives in a row and prove yourself to be a regular runner, you'll unlock additional rewards - and therefore garden decorations.

Unfortunately, the application has to be paid for. The monthly subscription is 7.99 euros and 39.99 euros for the year. A 7-day free trial is available. A smartwatch pairing option is planned, but not yet available.

Price: 7,99/ month / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes / Account required: Yes

Run&Grow uses GPS to track your routes, but does not transmit any data to third parties / © Screenshots: nextpit

Download the Run&Grow application from the Google Play Store.

Remember - A Brain Add-On (iOS)

This app is designed to help you never again forget where you've stored something important—your spare charger for your smartphone, your passport, or that size 10 Torx screwdriver you need to take apart your laptop to dust it off because it's overheating. As a result, when you're working on it, it just won't work (not a personal anecdote).

The idea is to take a photo of the said object as you put it away/hide it, create a label so you can find it later, and that's it. You can even record the GPS position if you like.

The app is free, requires no account, contains no ads, and doesn't collect or transmit any of your data. All you need is permission to access the camera.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: No / Account required: No

Remember - A Brain Add-On is a handy way of finding objects hidden or stored away in your home long ago / © Screenshots: nextpit

Download Remember - A Brain Add-On from the Apple App Store.

Command Stick (Android)

This Android application adds a floating widget to your interface. This widget behaves like a wheel of commands that you can activate with a single finger or a stylus.

The idea is to have a multifunction command button that is simple and quick to access. This button would allow you to perform actions on your smartphone, such as moving forward or backward in a video, pausing your music or skipping to the next track, changing applications or tabs, etc.

It's all quite complicated to grasp at first. You also have to grant very intrusive authorizations to the application so that it can see and manage the content on your screen. But once you've customized your wheel with your favorite commands, your reflexes start to develop.

The developer does not collect or transmit any of your data. The app is free to use, but you can pay €1.99 a month to unlock more commands. The annual subscription is 16.99 euros, and the unlimited lifetime offer costs 29.99 euros (one-off payment).

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: No / Account required: No

I love this kind of obscure, niche Android app / © Screenshots: nextpit

Download the Command Stick app from the Google Play Store.

TMNT: Shredder's Revenge (Android and iOS)

The mobile port of TMNT: Shredder's Revenge was also eagerly awaited. Presented as a Beat 'em all, you move sideways and have to beat up hordes of enemies in a deliberately retro pixelated graphic style.

You can play as the main characters from the Ninja Turtles universe: Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, Raphael, April O'Neil, Splinter or Casey Jones.

Each character has different stats, which means that gameplay can be varied. The whole point of the game lies in learning the different combos. TMNT: Shredder's Revenge also supports external controllers, which are very practical for this kind of game.

You can install the game for free and test the beginning of the game without spending anything. However, to unlock the full content, a one-off payment of 8.99 euros is required. Playdigious is a highly reputable publisher specializing in mobile porting. We owe them the excellent mobile adaptations of Dead Cells and Streets of Rage 4, among others.

Price: €8.99 / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: No / Account required: Yes

Download TMNT: Shredder's Revenge on the Google Play Store andApple App Store.

That's all for this week! We hope you've enjoyed or found this selection of mobile apps and games useful. If you have any recommendations for Android or iOS apps and games, don't hesitate to share them with the community.