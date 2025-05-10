While the Vision Pro represents Apple's vision for spatial computing, the VR wearable has faced significant concerns regarding its pricing and weight, potentially hindering widespread adoption. Beyond VR headsets , Apple is reportedly planning to produce smart glasses that could be more appealing to mass consumers. New reports suggest how the company intends to power these glasses.

Specialized Chip for Apple's First Smart Glasses

According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is already developing a chipset specifically designed to power its first smart glasses. This chip is said to share technology with the system-in-package (SiP) found in the Apple Watch, which is based on the Bionic processors used in iPhones, in contrast to the Vision Pro's M-series chipset. This custom smart glasses chip will allow the company to optimize performance within the glasses form factor.

Apple may power its first smart glasses with a custom chipset based on the Apple Watch SiP and not on the more powerful M chip in the Vision Pro. / © nextpit

The report added that the chip for Apple's future smart glasses will be designed to support hardware enabling AI functionalities, such as multiple cameras and microphones. However, similar to the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses (review), the first generation of Apple's spectacles will reportedly lack augmented reality (AR) capabilities, unlike Meta's Orion concept and Google Glass. This means users won't have a display for viewing content or navigating a user interface.

However, versions of the smart glasses with display or AR capabilities are still under consideration at Apple, although details about these remain vague.

When Might Apple Launch Its Ray-Ban Meta Rival?

Regarding the timeline for the chip's readiness, Gurman believes that Apple plans to manufacture it by the end of 2026 or around 2027. Apple could subsequently launch its first smart glasses once this chip is ready for mass production.

Furthermore, in the same report, the journalist and Apple leaker reiterated that Apple is also developing camera-equipped AirPods and Apple Watches. With the addition of this hardware, these wearables would be able to enable new advanced tracking and AI features.

Apple's intention to enter the smart glasses market may stem from the success and popularity of the Ray-Ban Meta glasses. Besides Apple, Samsung is also reportedly set to announce a new set of AR-ready headset powered by Google's Android XR platform.

What are your thoughts on the possible Apple smart glasses? Do you think they sound as exciting as the Ray-Ban Meta glasses? We'd like to hear your opinions in the comments.