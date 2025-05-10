Hot topics

Apple's Next Big Thing Could Be Smart Glasses Powered by Its Watch's Tech

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Meta Ray Ban 3 launch 2025 mediatek processor
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

While the Vision Pro represents Apple's vision for spatial computing, the VR wearable has faced significant concerns regarding its pricing and weight, potentially hindering widespread adoption. Beyond VR headsets, Apple is reportedly planning to produce smart glasses that could be more appealing to mass consumers. New reports suggest how the company intends to power these glasses.

Specialized Chip for Apple's First Smart Glasses

According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is already developing a chipset specifically designed to power its first smart glasses. This chip is said to share technology with the system-in-package (SiP) found in the Apple Watch, which is based on the Bionic processors used in iPhones, in contrast to the Vision Pro's M-series chipset. This custom smart glasses chip will allow the company to optimize performance within the glasses form factor.

Apple Vision Pro headset viewed from the side against a dark background.
Apple may power its first smart glasses with a custom chipset based on the Apple Watch SiP and not on the more powerful M chip in the Vision Pro. / © nextpit

The report added that the chip for Apple's future smart glasses will be designed to support hardware enabling AI functionalities, such as multiple cameras and microphones. However, similar to the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses (review), the first generation of Apple's spectacles will reportedly lack augmented reality (AR) capabilities, unlike Meta's Orion concept and Google Glass. This means users won't have a display for viewing content or navigating a user interface.

However, versions of the smart glasses with display or AR capabilities are still under consideration at Apple, although details about these remain vague.

When Might Apple Launch Its Ray-Ban Meta Rival?

Regarding the timeline for the chip's readiness, Gurman believes that Apple plans to manufacture it by the end of 2026 or around 2027. Apple could subsequently launch its first smart glasses once this chip is ready for mass production.

Furthermore, in the same report, the journalist and Apple leaker reiterated that Apple is also developing camera-equipped AirPods and Apple Watches. With the addition of this hardware, these wearables would be able to enable new advanced tracking and AI features.

Apple's intention to enter the smart glasses market may stem from the success and popularity of the Ray-Ban Meta glasses. Besides Apple, Samsung is also reportedly set to announce a new set of AR-ready headset powered by Google's Android XR platform.

What are your thoughts on the possible Apple smart glasses? Do you think they sound as exciting as the Ray-Ban Meta glasses? We'd like to hear your opinions in the comments.

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing