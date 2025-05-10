If you're planning to track your exercise this spring or upcoming summer, you don't need to spend more than a Benjamin for that. Smart trackers like the Fitbit Inspire 3 are exceptional wearables that offer reliable monitoring tools for less. Right now, it's on sale on Amazon and Best Buy, dropping to $79 from its usual price of $99.

This saves you $20, or 20%, on the Fitbit fitness tracker. Plus, you can pick it up in Black, Pink, or Yellow color options.

Why Buy the Fitbit Inspire 3 Fitness Tracker?

Fitbit's Inspire 3 (review) is one of the best-recommended fitness trackers, and for good reason. First, it's relatively affordable, making it accessible to most users. In terms of features and specs, the Google-owned company didn't skimp, meaning you're getting a high-quality tracking experience comparable to pricier Fitbit wearables.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is a compact and lightweight tracker, weighing just about 20 grams, making it suitable for extended wear, even during sleep. It has 50-meter water resistance, and even when wet, you can still navigate using the touch-sensitive keys. It also supports touchscreen functionality for normal use.

The touch-sensitive keys are located on the left and right. / © NextPit

More importantly, it features an upgraded display that now incorporates AMOLED technology, a significant departure from LCD. This also enables an always-on mode for continuously displaying the clock, date, and metrics without needing to wake the tracker.

In terms of tracking, it offers continuous heart rate and SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation) monitoring. You also get extensive sleep and stress tracking and management, along with menstrual cycle tracking for women. Similar to pricier Fitbit smartwatches, the Inspire 3 boasts a Daily Readiness Score, Active Zone Minutes, and automatic exercise tracking with over 20 modes.

Another major advantage of the Inspire 3 is its long battery life, rated for up to 10 days. When paired with a smartphone, you can utilize notifications, profile modes, and Find My Phone, among other features.

What are your plans this spring and summer? Do you think the Fitbit Inspire 3 will be a solid buy at this price? Let us know in the comments below.