Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are considered among the best high-end wireless noise-canceling earbuds , but they typically come with a significant price tag. Fortunately, they are currently on sale on Amazon, discounted by 24% or $60 off, bringing the price down to $189, which is their record low.

This deal applies to both the Silver and White color options of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, with each option including a matching charging case.

Why You Should Buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

We appreciate Samsung's bold design choices with the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (review). The company adopted a stem-based shape with a semi-in-ear style and a new, sleeker aesthetic that incorporates LED lighting. Despite their redesigned look, they remain compact and provide a secure and comfortable fit when worn.

The earbuds are IP57 certified for dust and water protection, making them suitable for outdoor runs or intense workouts. It's also worth noting their wear detection feature and the integrated touch and haptic controls on both the buds and the stems.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro excel in both audio and noise-canceling performance, thanks to upgraded acoustics and drivers. They deliver more precise and higher-clarity sound while supporting high-resolution codecs, including Samsung's custom SSC. We found their sound profile to be more balanced overall, although the bass is slightly emphasized, which can be adjusted using the equalizer.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have a new SSC UHQ codec / © nextpit

They perform admirably in noise blocking, as the adaptive ANC effectively attenuates various types of noise from different sources. Another advantage is the support for adjusting the ANC levels. The transparency mode, which blends in ambient sound, works naturally when enabled. Features like spatial audio and integrated live translation that is powered by the Galaxy AI.

Regarding battery life, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro offer improved listening time, now lasting up to 7 hours without ANC and up to a total of 30 hours when combined with the charging case.

Do these enhancements in the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro make them a compelling choice for wireless earbuds at this discounted price? We'd like to know your thoughts in the comments below.