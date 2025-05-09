Hot topics

Grab Samsung's Best-Sounding Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for 24% Off

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nextpit Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Side
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are considered among the best high-end wireless noise-canceling earbuds, but they typically come with a significant price tag. Fortunately, they are currently on sale on Amazon, discounted by 24% or $60 off, bringing the price down to $189, which is their record low.

This deal applies to both the Silver and White color options of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, with each option including a matching charging case.

Why You Should Buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

We appreciate Samsung's bold design choices with the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (review). The company adopted a stem-based shape with a semi-in-ear style and a new, sleeker aesthetic that incorporates LED lighting. Despite their redesigned look, they remain compact and provide a secure and comfortable fit when worn.

The earbuds are IP57 certified for dust and water protection, making them suitable for outdoor runs or intense workouts. It's also worth noting their wear detection feature and the integrated touch and haptic controls on both the buds and the stems.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro excel in both audio and noise-canceling performance, thanks to upgraded acoustics and drivers. They deliver more precise and higher-clarity sound while supporting high-resolution codecs, including Samsung's custom SSC. We found their sound profile to be more balanced overall, although the bass is slightly emphasized, which can be adjusted using the equalizer.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have a new SSC UHQ codec / © nextpit

They perform admirably in noise blocking, as the adaptive ANC effectively attenuates various types of noise from different sources. Another advantage is the support for adjusting the ANC levels. The transparency mode, which blends in ambient sound, works naturally when enabled. Features like spatial audio and integrated live translation that is powered by the Galaxy AI.

Regarding battery life, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro offer improved listening time, now lasting up to 7 hours without ANC and up to a total of 30 hours when combined with the charging case.

Do these enhancements in the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro make them a compelling choice for wireless earbuds at this discounted price? We'd like to know your thoughts in the comments below.

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing