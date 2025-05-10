While the Sony Xperia 1 VI, or Mark 6, may not be as mainstream as other flagship devices, it boasts a top-tier and versatile camera setup, a significant strength, particularly for enthusiasts. The Japanese brand has teased the launch of a new Xperia next week, and while not fully confirmed, strong hints suggest it will be the Xperia 1 VII and will incorporate its Alpha branding.

How to Tune In to the Sony Xperia Event

The Xperia 1 VI was launched in May of last year, so the planned announcement aligns with Sony's typical release cycle. The video teaser, published across various channels, sets the announcement date for Tuesday, May 13, next week, at 11:00 AM Japan time (4:00 AM CEST), and the event will premiere on YouTube.

The teaser also playfully uses the "ONE" term in the title and throughout the video, strongly suggesting it is part of the Xperia 1 series. Additionally, Sony provides both a silhouette and a brief, possibly actual glimpse of the device. The showcased phone appears similar in design to the Xperia 1 VI but with a slightly different, more prominent camera module.

Moreover, there is a strong emphasis on the Alpha camera system, borrowed from Sony's DSLR range. It remains unclear whether this indicates that the actual cameras in the device will be tuned by the Alpha system or if the integration will extend to hardware implementation.

What Could Be New in the Xperia 1 VII?

Based on reports, the Xperia 1 VII could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite SoC, similar to what is found in the Galaxy S25 Ultra (review) and other flagships like the OnePlus 13 (review). It is rumored to retain the same form factor as its predecessor but may be slightly shorter and a hair thicker.

Sony might have revealed the Xperia 1 VII in its teaser, with the camera phone featuring a slightly more prominent camera module. / © Sony

Additionally, speculation suggests it will feature a 48 MP wide main shooter, along with a 12 MP variable telephoto lens with up to 7x optical zoom and a 12 MP ultrawide snapper. While these specifications appear similar on paper, the potentially thicker form factor might hint at improved optics than the predecessor, though we already expect the new chipset to help optimize image processing as well.

The Sony Xperia 1 VI is a fantastic camera phone, but its ultra-premium price, less impressive software update policy, and limited availability have been drawbacks. We sincerely hope the Xperia 1 VII will address at least a couple of these issues.

Affiliate offer Sony Xperia 10 VI

Are you a fan of the Sony Xperia? What upgrades would you like to see in the Xperia 1 VII to make it a worthwhile competitor in the flagship market? Share your answers in the comments below.