Hot topics

Samsung & Apple Beware: Sony's New Xperia Could Steal Their Camera Crown

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Sony Xperia 1 VI black color
© Sony
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

While the Sony Xperia 1 VI, or Mark 6, may not be as mainstream as other flagship devices, it boasts a top-tier and versatile camera setup, a significant strength, particularly for enthusiasts. The Japanese brand has teased the launch of a new Xperia next week, and while not fully confirmed, strong hints suggest it will be the Xperia 1 VII and will incorporate its Alpha branding.

How to Tune In to the Sony Xperia Event

The Xperia 1 VI was launched in May of last year, so the planned announcement aligns with Sony's typical release cycle. The video teaser, published across various channels, sets the announcement date for Tuesday, May 13, next week, at 11:00 AM Japan time (4:00 AM CEST), and the event will premiere on YouTube.

The teaser also playfully uses the "ONE" term in the title and throughout the video, strongly suggesting it is part of the Xperia 1 series. Additionally, Sony provides both a silhouette and a brief, possibly actual glimpse of the device. The showcased phone appears similar in design to the Xperia 1 VI but with a slightly different, more prominent camera module.

Moreover, there is a strong emphasis on the Alpha camera system, borrowed from Sony's DSLR range. It remains unclear whether this indicates that the actual cameras in the device will be tuned by the Alpha system or if the integration will extend to hardware implementation.

What Could Be New in the Xperia 1 VII?

Based on reports, the Xperia 1 VII could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite SoC, similar to what is found in the Galaxy S25 Ultra (review) and other flagships like the OnePlus 13 (review). It is rumored to retain the same form factor as its predecessor but may be slightly shorter and a hair thicker.

A person in a vehicle holding a Sony Xperia 1 VII smartphone, smiling while taking a photo.
Sony might have revealed the Xperia 1 VII in its teaser, with the camera phone featuring a slightly more prominent camera module. / © Sony

Additionally, speculation suggests it will feature a 48 MP wide main shooter, along with a 12 MP variable telephoto lens with up to 7x optical zoom and a 12 MP ultrawide snapper. While these specifications appear similar on paper, the potentially thicker form factor might hint at improved optics than the predecessor, though we already expect the new chipset to help optimize image processing as well.

The Sony Xperia 1 VI is a fantastic camera phone, but its ultra-premium price, less impressive software update policy, and limited availability have been drawbacks. We sincerely hope the Xperia 1 VII will address at least a couple of these issues.

Are you a fan of the Sony Xperia? What upgrades would you like to see in the Xperia 1 VII to make it a worthwhile competitor in the flagship market? Share your answers in the comments below.

Source: Sony Xperia on X

Choosing the Right Samsung Foldable

  2024 Galaxy Z models 2023 Galaxy Z models 2022 Galaxy Z models
Product
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Picture Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing