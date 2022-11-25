Black Friday at Roborock: S7 Series is heavily discounted!

Roborock has discounted its robotic vacuum cleaners considerably for Black Friday. You can currently save money on three different robotic vacuum cleaners from the S7 series. There is also a battery-powered vacuum cleaner on offer just in case that floats your boat. Whether you prefer the premium version with a docking station alongside many extras or the budget version, all models from the S7 series are currently available at the best price.

Robot vacuums are still among the best-selling smart home devices on the market. This is especially true when you take special offers such as Black Friday or Cyber Monday into consideration, at prices that ensure such robotic vacuums are bought by the masses. Roborock's S7 series, led by the premium vacuum cleaner S7 MaxV Ultra, is also currently available at significantly lower prices. For example, you pay $340 less for the largest model that boasts a docking station.

Affiliate offer Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra

However, it is not only the top model that is currently available at a significantly discounted price. The S7 Pro Ultra and the S7 also received decent discounts for Black Friday. The S7 series is characterized primarily by a high suction power of 5,100 Pa. Also exciting is the Roborock Dyad, a wet-dry vacuum that promises up to 35 minutes of runtime thanks to a 5,000 mAh battery.

Are Roborock's deals worth it?

The discounted S7 series are true all-rounders from Roborock. The premium model, the S7 MaxV Ultra with a docking station, laser navigation, and integrated camera currently costs $1,059.99. Also at Amazon, you can get the slightly smaller version, the S7+ for $649, and the S7 will only cost you $409.You can check out the offers as shown below.

Affiliate offer Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra

Affiliate offer Roborock S7+

Affiliate offer Roborock S7

Affiliate offer Roborock Dyad Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum

These are the offers from Roborock! So if you're thinking about adding a robot vacuum cleaner to your smart home, now might be the right time to do so.

What do you think of the deals above? Is there a robot vacuum cleaner for you? Let us know in the comments!