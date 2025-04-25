Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download CHUCHLE and Albion Online.

Please note that this is a new series here at nextpit. However, if you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Games

CHUCHLE

This week, you can download yet another game by the creators of Botanicula. This time, the game in question is CHUCHLE, a fun and comedy-filled adventure that will surely make you laugh out loud. In this game, you accompany the titular hero, Chuchle, and his rival Kekel on an epic quest to retrieve the precious cherry. Along the way, you will encounter rewarding puzzles and be presented with jokes for all ages.

CHUCHLE usually costs around $10, but you can download the game for free this week. Make sure you secure the game before the offer expires!

Download CHUCHLE from the Epic Games Store.

This game is sure to bring a smile to your face. / © Steam

Albion Online Free Welcome Gift

If you're looking to dive into a new game, the Epic Games Store offers some exclusive rewards to players starting Albion Online this week. This free welcome bundle includes an exclusive skin, some great bonuses, and will surely make your start to the game much smoother.

Download Albion Online from the Epic Games Store.

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Game

Super Space Club

Super Space Club is the perfect game for anyone who enjoys an engaging experience and relaxing music. This game is a colorful, endless arcade gunner set to chill, lo-fi music. Your goal is to eliminate enemy spaceships to the beat of the music to defend the galaxy from intruders. Each member of your team has a special ability, which makes the game feel more rewarding. It also makes you decide which member of your squad is best suited for each challenge.

Super Space Club has received positive reviews on Steam, with one player noting that the only disadvantage was his having to pause the game to write his review. Overall, this game packs many hours of relaxing fun, and next week, you can download it for free, saving almost $14.

Download Super Space Club from the Epic Games Store.

Super Space Club is more than just a relaxing space shooter. / © Steam

Are you looking forward to downloading next week's free game? And if you played CHUCHEL, did the game make you laugh? Let us know in the comments!