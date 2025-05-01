Not only is the Pixel 9 series on sale at major retailers, but Google's latest Pixel Buds Pro 2 are also discounted near their record-low price. Amazon currently has these ANC wireless earbuds for 17% off, bringing them down to $189 from $229. This price is just $10 higher than their best price of $179.

All four colorways of the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are included in the sale: Hazel, Peony Pink, Wintergreen, and the iconic Porcelain. However, it's worth noting that all finishes come with the same white charging case.

Why Buy the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2?

While there are many recommendable wireless noise-canceling earbuds available, Google's Pixel Buds Pro 2 (review) are considered among the best, especially for users invested in the Android ecosystem.

This new generation of Google Pixel Buds Pro earbuds features significant upgrades from the original Pixel Buds Pro. While their round and elliptical form looks familiar, they are noticeably lighter and more compact, ensuring significantly better comfort in the ears during workouts or extended listening sessions.

Google's Pixel Buds Pro 2 feature longer battery life. They can be charged wirelessly or wired. / © nextpit

They also boast a sturdier IP54 dust and water resistance rating, offering protection against dust particles and rain. The buds feature touch-sensitive controls that remain responsive even when your hands are sweaty or wet.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are powered by the new Tensor A1 chipset, which delivers improved ANC performance and enhanced sound quality. This means the earbuds are more effective at blocking out a wide range of noises while providing cleaner, warmer, and crisper audio. The chipset also enables AI-based features like conversation detection and clear calling.

We also appreciate that the Pixel Buds Pro 2 offer improved battery life. The buds provide up to 12 hours of listening time and 8 hours with ANC enabled, with a total of 41 hours of playtime when combined with the charging case. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 can be charged wirelessly or via a wired connection.

Do you think the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are worth purchasing at this discounted price? Which color would you choose? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.