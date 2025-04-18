Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Botanicula and Firestone Online.

Please note that this is a new series here at nextpit. However, if you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Games

Botanicula

This week, you can download a charming adventure called Botanicula for free. The game has won several awards and is ideally suited for players of all ages. Whether you're a hardcore gamer or just want to share your passion for games with Grandma over easter, this game has it all. You won't miss anything, from detailed environments to an amazing soundtrack and quirky animations.

Usually, Botanicula costs around $15. This week, you can download the game for free from the Epic Games Store and keep playing even after the offer expires.

Download Botanicula from the Epic Games Store.

Botanicula is an award-winning adventure. / © Steam

Firestone Online Idle RPG

Are you facing another dull day at work or uni? If so, Firestone can keep you entertained without you having to do much to keep the game going. Collect heroes, upgrade their gear, and send them into AFK battles to see how they perform. If you download the game this week, the Epic Games Store offers some fantastic bonuses to get you going.

Download Firestone Online Idle RPG for free from the Epic Games Store.

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Games

CHUCHLE

Next week, you can download yet another game by the creators of Botanicula. This time, the game in question is CHUCHLE, a fun and comedy-filled adventure that will surely make you laugh out loud. In this game, you accompany the titular hero, Chuchle, and his rival Kekel on an epic quest to retrieve the precious cherry. Along the way, you will encounter rewarding puzzles and be presented with jokes for all ages.

CHUCHLE usually costs around $10, but you can download the game for free next week. Make sure you secure the game before the offer expires!

Download CHUCHLE from the Epic Games Store.

This game is sure to bring a smile to your face. / © Steam

Albion Online Free Welcome Gift

If you're looking to dive into a new game, the Epic Games Store offers some exclusive rewards to players starting Albion Online next week. This free welcome bundle includes an exclusive skin, some great bonuses, and will surely make your start to the game much smoother.

Download Albion Online from the Epic Games Store.

Are you looking forward to these free games? Do you like the style of Botanicula and CHUCHLE? Let us know in the comments below!