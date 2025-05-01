Google has been actively enhancing the image generation capabilities of Gemini . Following the launch of AI Studio, which offers native AI editing on the web , Google is now extending some of these functions to the Gemini app for mobile. This expanded feature will allow users to upload images to the chatbot and perform edits using natural language prompts.

Google's AI Studio, accessible through the Gemini web interface, utilizes the Gemini 2.0 Flash model. Its advantage lies in its ability to generate and edit images using contextually aware and complex text prompts, eliminating the need for traditional editing tools or specialized skills. Now, Google is rolling out a similar image editing capability to the Gemini mobile app.

Also related: Creating and saving images in Gemini

Edit Your Images Directly Within the Gemini App

With this update, users can upload both AI-generated creations and their original images directly to the Gemini app and perform edits simply by using text prompts. There is no limit to the number of edits a user can apply to each image. Google highlights that the tool works best for tasks such as changing backgrounds and styles, as well as adding, removing, or tweaking specific elements within an image.

The Gemini app gains a native image editing using text prompts. Users can use basic to long text prompts. / © Google

The in-app image editing is designed with multi-step processing in mind, allowing users to refine their edits iteratively. You can start with initial prompts and continue to expand upon them, even potentially creating visual narratives like storybooks. Furthermore, Google touts that the text prompts will deliver "intuitive and more contextual" results. Edited images will also feature the SynthID watermark, similar to standard Gemini-generated images.

Unlike AI Studio, which is currently limited to the Gemini 2.0 Flash model, users can choose any available Gemini model when using the new in-app image editing feature. Consequently, basic users for Android version will have free access to this functionality once it rolls out, giving Gemini a potential edge over other chatbots and AI platforms like OpenAI's ChatGPT.

The feature is currently rolling out and Google anticipates it will be available in most countries and 45 languages in the coming weeks.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 9

Do you think the native Gemini image editing will be a valuable tool for users who lack expertise in image editing software like Photoshop and Lightroom? We'd like to hear your thoughts in the comments.