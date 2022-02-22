This Peppa Pig game on Android and iOS is free instead of $2.99

Today's free app of the day that I recommend is Peppa Pig: Golden Boots. This mobile game for kids on Android and iOS will delight collectors of this cult series. The app is temporarily free on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store instead of $2.99.

TL;DR

The deal expires in 5 days on the Google Play Store.

Peppa Pig: Golden Boots is rated at 3.8 stars on the Play Store and 3.6 on the App Store.

The mobile game does not contain ads or in-app purchases

Affiliate offer Peppa Pig: Golden Boots

Why is this free app worth it?

Peppa Pig is a franchise of books, games, and even movies for children with a very strong fanbase. If you also collect Peppa Pig games, this new episode entitled Golden Boots should interest you (and your children too).

Like all the other iterations of the Peppa Pig Universe, Peppa Pig: Golden Boots is composed of several mini-games that consist of solving visual puzzles based on associations of shapes and colors. The game is only available in English, but the tasks are, in my opinion, quite playable even for a non-English speaking audience.

The game contains no ads or in-app purchases and does not require an account to play. In fact, the interface is minimalist in the extreme. Even the traditional adult-only menu (via a secret code) is lacking to say the least. There is only one "Play" button on the home screen, which is at least intuitive.