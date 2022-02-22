Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

As we do twice a week, NextPit prepared a list of mobile apps and games for Android and iOS that are usually paid but are free for a limited time only on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

This list is updated weekly, with at least two weekly editions, on Tuesday and Friday. Between the publication and the time you view this article, some apps may have become paid again. Google Play Store's limited-time deals on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store deals since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Quick tip: Have you found an interesting app, but you can't really use it at the moment? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promotion.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android apps

Qamp Pro ($0.99) : A traditional music player with support for lossy and lossless formats, with lots of EQ and control settings. We have already listed this app in previous lists, but it is still worth checking out if your phone's native app is not enough for you.

: A traditional music player with support for lossy and lossless formats, with lots of EQ and control settings. We have already listed this app in previous lists, but it is still worth checking out if your phone's native app is not enough for you. Decimal to Fraction Pro ($1.49) : Convert decimal numbers to fractions, simple as that.

: Convert decimal numbers to fractions, simple as that. Business Calculator Pro ($1.49) : Calculate profit, price margins, interest rate, VAT/IVA and more.

: Calculate profit, price margins, interest rate, VAT/IVA and more. Fake call simulator ($1.49) : Create fake phone call screens to avoid awkward situations.

: Create fake phone call screens to avoid awkward situations. Mandala Maker 360 ($5.49) : Draw complex and beautiful mandalas, or use the suggested patterns.

Free Android games

Hitman Sniper ($0.99) : Snipe out targets using a variety of weapons. Also free for iOS (below).

: Snipe out targets using a variety of weapons. Also free for iOS (below). Timing Hero ($3.49) : Retro looking game inspired by old-school JRPGs, but only the battle scenes.

: Retro looking game inspired by old-school JRPGs, but only the battle scenes. Peppa Pig: Golden Boots ($2.99) : A series of mini-games with the popular character, also free for iOS (below).

: A series of mini-games with the popular character, also free for iOS (below). Hills Legend ($0.99) : Survive the creepy (and dark) corridors of a mental hospital, trying to discover its secrets.

: Survive the creepy (and dark) corridors of a mental hospital, trying to discover its secrets. Fastar VIP ($0.99) : A cute rhythm game with a soothing soundtrack, just be aware of the permissions asked.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

DayCircle - Day counter ($0.99) : Minimalistic calendar app on which you can create special reminders for birthdays and other special dates.

: Minimalistic calendar app on which you can create special reminders for birthdays and other special dates. Snap Markup ($1.99) : Annotate and comment on pictures with different brushes, geometric shapes, and more.

: Annotate and comment on pictures with different brushes, geometric shapes, and more. Construction Master 5 ($24.99) : A very niche calculator designed to help in construction sites, with features for calculating arcs, stairs, and housing layouts.

: A very niche calculator designed to help in construction sites, with features for calculating arcs, stairs, and housing layouts. Measure Master Pro ($14.99) : From the same developers of the tool above, this calculator is optimized for area and volume measurements.

: From the same developers of the tool above, this calculator is optimized for area and volume measurements. Tabletop RPG Dice ($0.99) : from 50-50 coin flips up to D100, this app replaces the need to carry lots of dice for your next game night.

Free iOS games

Fill me up ($1.99) : A simple puzzle game where you are challenged to fill the grid with the geometric pieces.

: A simple puzzle game where you are challenged to fill the grid with the geometric pieces. Hitman Sniper ($0.99) : From the popular game franchise, plan, and eliminate targets from afar.

: From the popular game franchise, plan, and eliminate targets from afar. mySolar ($9.99) : Create and expand your own solar system while capturing resources from other galaxies.

: Create and expand your own solar system while capturing resources from other galaxies. Peppa Pig Golden Boots ($2.99) : Another Peppa Pig game free for a limited time, distract the kids with a series of mini-games.

: Another Peppa Pig game free for a limited time, distract the kids with a series of mini-games. TreeHole Adventure ($0.99) : Similar to classic point-and-click adventure games, solve mysteries and find your way back home.

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Don't hesitate to share your good deals in the comments.