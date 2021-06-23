Best totally free Android games: no ads, no in-app purchases

Some of the best things in life are free, and by applying a little discretion, we can certainly apply this to Android games. While there are tons of free games on the Google Play Store, most of them either have in-app purchases - or are riddled with annoying ads. But do you know that there are several high-quality, free Android games that not only cost nothing but also do not annoy you with ads! Well, here's a list of free Android games that you can play, no strings attached!

Battle for Wesnoth has been around for years and doesn't boast lush graphics, but it has plenty of depth and still receives regular updates from the developers and community. A real work of passion, the Android version handles well and isn't too demanding at all on a modern phone, though you'll want a decent-sized screen for a good view of the action. Download Battle for Wesnoth from the Google Play Store Stranger Things: The Game This is a must-download if you happen to be a fan of Stranger Things. Set in 1984 in Hawkins, Indiana, the game transports you to the first and second seasons of the popular TV show. This game might particularly appeal to the generation that grew up playing 16-bit games on their consoles - letting the now 40 somethings relive their childhood. Of course, it helps if you have watched Stranger Things - but hey, that's no excuse to not download and play this one!

Download Pathos: Nethack Codex from the Google Play Store Father and son Father and Son is a story game that, very interestingly, has been published by an archaeological museum. The game tells the story about an archaeologist dad who has dedicated his life to his job - and his artist son. The nature of his job does not allow the father to spend time with his family. The father wants his son to visit the National Archaeological Museum in Naples, where he can see his life's work.

The story eventually transforms into a tale, where you can experience several major historical events from the past. This is a relatively short game that only lasts about an hour. But it is definitely worth a download! Download Father and Son from the Google Play Store Mindustry Mindustry is a hybrid tower-defense sandbox factory game. In this game, you can create elaborate supply chains of conveyor belts to feed ammo into your turrets, produce materials to use for building, and defend your structures from waves of enemies. The game may be a bit intimidating initially. You can, however, eas into it once you get a bit used to it. Mindustry may be intimidating at the start, but it grows on you very soon! / © NextPit Download Mindustry from the Google Play Store Lego Hidden Side Lego Hidden Side, is a game developed by, well, no prizes for guessing that one! This is an engaging game that combines the real and virtual worlds. With support for AR and multiplayer modes, the game continues to rake positive reviews by the horde on the Google Play Store.

Download Lego Hidden Side from the Google Play Store Special mentions Underhand In this free deck-building game, you take on the role of the leader of a spooky Lovecraftian cult on a mission to summon your chosen eldritch abomination into the world. As you play your cards, you also draw new ones representing unexpected events that can help or hinder your progress. Lead your cult to world domination! / © Spoopy Squad The audio provides a suitably creepy atmosphere, with a nice touch being the in-game radio that reports on how the world is being changed by your actions. Underhand is a complete game, if a little short, the random elements afford some replayability. Download Underhand from the Google Play Store Wicked Lair This game puts you in the evil shoes of what is normally the enemy in video games - a dungeon boss. Tasked with building your lair of evil and filling it with monsters and traps to destroy the pesky do-gooders who insisting on invading and disturbing your peace. Make them pay, because you won't have to.