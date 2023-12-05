Free iOS and Android Apps Out This Week

We are in full swing into winter right now, and for many of us, the holiday season gets really hectic. While there is much for you to do, there is no reason to sit back and take a breather, enjoying apps and games on your smartphone to clear your head. While you might have spent plenty of money on gifts, why not save a bit by checking out our free apps of the week article? This article is published twice a week, one at the beginning and the other at the end.

Our specially curated list of free apps and games on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for your iPhone or Android smartphone are free for a limited time only, and we do not know when they will revert to their paid state.

Without rambling on, here is a list of games and apps that have been checked to be free from scams and privacy issues. However, do understand that this list differs from our weekly Top 5 Apps of the Week. We did not review each of these apps individually, so some of them might contain advertisements and in-app purchases.

Tip: If you come across an interesting app on our list but don't need it now, install it first and delete it afterward. This will cause the app to be saved to your library, allowing you to install it later for free, even after the promotion ends.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Premium Camera ( $10.99) : An extremely versatile camera app that includes a green screen feature!

An extremely versatile camera app that includes a green screen feature! Constellations TV Wallpaper ( $1.49) : Check out the constellations on your phone's screen throughout the day.

Check out the constellations on your phone's screen throughout the day. Phone Battery on Wear ( $0.99) : You can tell how much battery your phone has on a Wear-powered smartwatch at a glance with this app.

Android Games

Demon Hunter: Premium ( $0.99 ) : Hack and slash your way through otherworldly creatures in this side-scrolling action game.

: Hack and slash your way through otherworldly creatures in this side-scrolling action game. Zombie Age 2 Premium: Shooter ( $0.99 ) : Do you have what it takes to remove every single zombie in the vicinity? This game will surely keep you on your toes!

: Do you have what it takes to remove every single zombie in the vicinity? This game will surely keep you on your toes! Spelling Master Quiz Games ( $3.99 ) : How powerful is your vocabulary? Can you spell it right all the time?

: How powerful is your vocabulary? Can you spell it right all the time? Bulbs: A Game of Lights ( $0.99 ) : Check out this variation of the classic Simon game where you give your brain a nice jolt from its slumber.

: Check out this variation of the classic Simon game where you give your brain a nice jolt from its slumber. Perfect Moon ( $0.99 ): A platform game that works with insane gravitational physics makes this a really interesting title.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

MySolar ( $10 ): If you were an all-powerful being, what would you do? Why not build your own galaxy?

If you were an all-powerful being, what would you do? Why not build your own galaxy? Voice of English Learning ( $2.99 ): Master the English language with this app. All right, start from scratch or improve your English with this.

Master the English language with this app. All right, start from scratch or improve your English with this. SomaFM Radio Player ( $7.99 ): Gain access to more than 30 year-round channels of listener-supported, commercial-free, underground/alternative radio, where seasoned DJs pick the tracks.

Gain access to more than 30 year-round channels of listener-supported, commercial-free, underground/alternative radio, where seasoned DJs pick the tracks. Talking Alarm ( $0.99 ): The regular chime of a standard alarm does not cut the mustard? Why not let yourself get talked out of bed instead?

The regular chime of a standard alarm does not cut the mustard? Why not let yourself get talked out of bed instead? CREATE ( $3.99 ): Check out this powerful graphic design and drawing tool that you now wield in the comfort of your own palm.

iOS games

Paintiles ( $0.99 ) : Do you have an eye for color? Paint different tiles to match their colors and make them disappear!

: Do you have an eye for color? Paint different tiles to match their colors and make them disappear! Choba Jumper ( $3.99 ): It is like a steroid-pumped Humpty Dumpty jumping to the top of each level, with obstacles in tow!

It is like a steroid-pumped Humpty Dumpty jumping to the top of each level, with obstacles in tow! Ski Tree ( $0.99 ): Ever played Ski or Die on a DOS-powered PC (or Ski Free on Windows)? You can now enjoy a far more refined version of that on your iOS device.

Ever played Ski or Die on a DOS-powered PC (or Ski Free on Windows)? You can now enjoy a far more refined version of that on your iOS device. GeoFS - Flight Simulator ( $4.99 ) : Ever wondered how it feels like to pilot an aircraft? Perhaps this flight simulator can give you an idea...

: Ever wondered how it feels like to pilot an aircraft? Perhaps this flight simulator can give you an idea... Universe Pandemic 2 ( $1.99 ): You hold an alien-made pathogen, figuring out how to rule the world by unleashing it strategically.

You hold an alien-made pathogen, figuring out how to rule the world by unleashing it strategically. Mage Mania ( $1.99 ): No risk, no reward. That's the mantra of this game, as you, armed with magic, attempt to loot underground caverns guarded by dragons.

How do you find our selection of apps and games this week? Did anything catch your eye? Are you itching to tell us about an interesting app/game on Google Play or Apple App Store that is worth sharing? Do let us know in the comments!