Apple TV Gets Zoom Video Call App as Alternative to FaceTime

The idea of doing video conferencing or calls on your TV has only explored by Apple when it debuted tvOS 17 . With an iPad or iPhone, you can leverage these devices to make them as a web camera for your Apple TV 4K , but this was limited to the FaceTime app. Fortunately, there is now an alternative, as popular video conferencing platform Zoom has been made available to supported Apple TV devices.

Turn your iPhone or iPad as web cam when using Zoom on Apple TV

Over the weekend, user Sigmund Judge has spotted (via Apple Insider) that the dedicated Zoom app for Apple TV 4K has been released to the App Store. Meaning, if you have one of the compatible Apple TV 4K models, you should see an option to download and install Zoom on your top-box device.

Many of the core features of the Zoom app for Apple TV 4K are also supported. For example, you can start a Zoom call from your iPhone or iPad, then transfer it to your Apple TV 4K. There is also a calendar integration that you can display on the Zoom app on top of viewing in-meeting threaded chat and activating a breakout room. Plus, users can get meeting invites via mobile as well.

With the Continuity feature, you can start a FaceTime call on your iPhone and then switch it to your Apple TV. Now, the Zoom app is supported on Apple TV 4K 2021 and 2022 models. / © Apple

How to connect the Zoom app on your Apple TV 4K

As usual, you will need to pair or connect your Zoom account first on your TV. This is easily done by following the short step-by-step guide and where you are given the option to scan a QR code using your handset or enter your security credentials manually.

Regarding the compatibility, you will need to have a 2nd gen or Apple TV 4K (2021) and 3rd gen Apple TV 4K (2022). It should be noted that it won't be available to the original Apple TV 4K (2017), although the model works fine with FaceTime. At the same time, your iPhone should be running on the latest iOS 17 (or iPadOS 17 on iPad tablets) software and ships with Continuity Camera.

Affiliate offer Apple TV 4K (2022)

Have you tried doing a video call on your Apple TV, perhaps using a FaceTime? Do you think it is a convenient feature that you can transfer your calls on big screens as well? Share with us your thoughts in the comment section.