Hot topics

Apple TV Gets Zoom Video Call App as Alternative to FaceTime

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Connect FaceTime iPhone Apple TV 2
© Apple
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

The idea of doing video conferencing or calls on your TV has only explored by Apple when it debuted tvOS 17. With an iPad or iPhone, you can leverage these devices to make them as a web camera for your Apple TV 4K, but this was limited to the FaceTime app. Fortunately, there is now an alternative, as popular video conferencing platform Zoom has been made available to supported Apple TV devices.

Turn your iPhone or iPad as web cam when using Zoom on Apple TV

Over the weekend, user Sigmund Judge has spotted (via Apple Insider) that the dedicated Zoom app for Apple TV 4K has been released to the App Store. Meaning, if you have one of the compatible Apple TV 4K models, you should see an option to download and install Zoom on your top-box device.

Many of the core features of the Zoom app for Apple TV 4K are also supported. For example, you can start a Zoom call from your iPhone or iPad, then transfer it to your Apple TV 4K. There is also a calendar integration that you can display on the Zoom app on top of viewing in-meeting threaded chat and activating a breakout room. Plus, users can get meeting invites via mobile as well.

Images from Apple's event showing how to connect FaceTime on iPhone to your Apple TV
With the Continuity feature, you can start a FaceTime call on your iPhone and then switch it to your Apple TV. Now, the Zoom app is supported on Apple TV 4K 2021 and 2022 models. / © Apple

How to connect the Zoom app on your Apple TV 4K

As usual, you will need to pair or connect your Zoom account first on your TV. This is easily done by following the short step-by-step guide and where you are given the option to scan a QR code using your handset or enter your security credentials manually.

Regarding the compatibility, you will need to have a 2nd gen or Apple TV 4K (2021) and 3rd gen Apple TV 4K (2022). It should be noted that it won't be available to the original Apple TV 4K (2017), although the model works fine with FaceTime. At the same time, your iPhone should be running on the latest iOS 17 (or iPadOS 17 on iPad tablets) software and ships with Continuity Camera.

Have you tried doing a video call on your Apple TV, perhaps using a FaceTime? Do you think it is a convenient feature that you can transfer your calls on big screens as well? Share with us your thoughts in the comment section.

Via: AppleInsider Source: X

 The best smartphones under $400

  Editorial tip Price tip 3rd place 4th place 5th place
Product
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A53
OnePlus Nord N20
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image Apple iPhone SE (2022) Product Image Samsung Galaxy A53 Product Image OnePlus Nord N20 Product Image Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Review: Samsung Galaxy A53
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price (MSRP)
  • $449.00
  • $429.00
  • $449.99
  • $299.00
  • $399.00
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing