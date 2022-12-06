Free apps for Android & iOS: Santa bears some gifts!

Here we are at the start of yet another week, and we at NextPit have hunted down free app deals on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Of course, these apps normally come with a price tag, but for one reason or another, they have been made available for free on a temporary basis. After all, who does not like free stuff?

This list of free apps will be updated twice each week. The usual caveat applies though: these apps are available for free at the time of publishing, but by the time you read this article or actually check out the listed apps, they might have reverted to their paid status. While Google Play Store promos on apps are relatively easy to look out for, things do get more complicated with the Apple App Store as promotions there have no particular time frame on when it will last, and can just disappear in the blink of an eye.

Quick tip: Whenever you come across an interesting app or game in our list but have no use for it just yet, or simply have not much space to spare on your handset, you can go ahead and install the app for now. Upon doing so, you can delete the newly installed app from your device as it would already have become part of your app library. This allows you to install it in the future as and when required. This is a reliable method to take full advantage of a short-lived promotion.

Temporary free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Body Fit Rae 3D ( $7.99 ) : This Christmas season, you will most probably be feasting a whole lot. Here's an app that can help you lose weight...

: This Christmas season, you will most probably be feasting a whole lot. Here's an app that can help you lose weight... Pari Digital Clock ( $1.49 ) : Enjoy having a digital clock shown on your smartphone screen!

: Enjoy having a digital clock shown on your smartphone screen! Miracast for all TV ( $11.99 ) : Cast content from your Android smartphone to your smart TV wirelessly with this app.

: Cast content from your Android smartphone to your smart TV wirelessly with this app. My Sheet Music ($2.99 ): This app will scan sheet music so you can study piano sheet music (or any type of music score) directly on your smartphone.

Android mobile games that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

These productivity/lifestyle iOS apps are temporarily free in the Apple App Store

FlipClock: big digital clock ($0.99) : There is something cool about watching a flip clock in motion, why not have one on your smartphone?

: There is something cool about watching a flip clock in motion, why not have one on your smartphone? T4U for Tesla ($13.99) : This app will follow and track your Tesla. Cool or scary?

: This app will follow and track your Tesla. Cool or scary? Vaccinated ($7.99) : This is a potentially prickly issue, as everyone has their opinion on vaccines. Still, if you are a globe-trotter, having this app store your vaccination record(s) would go a long way in aiding your travels when overseas.

Walker. Pedometer ($1.99) : Walk to earn more trophies—this is one app that encourages you to get off your butt and be more active.

The iOS games are temporarily free on the Apple App Store

Rain Drop Catcher ($2.99) : It is raining, and you are tasked with capturing as many rain drops as possible.

: It is raining, and you are tasked with capturing as many rain drops as possible. Llamagotchi ($2.99) : Dress up a llama and, well, that's pretty much it.

: Dress up a llama and, well, that's pretty much it. Bad Business ($1.99): Time to drive out a greedy corporation from plundering and pillaging your village!

Time to drive out a greedy corporation from plundering and pillaging your village! PARS: SWAT Delta Force Ops ($0.99) : This FPS lets you shoot and taken down as many terrorists and other unsavory elements as possible in a strategic manner.

: This FPS lets you shoot and taken down as many terrorists and other unsavory elements as possible in a strategic manner. Mad Truck 2 ($1.99) : Navigate your monster truck through some really cool terrain.

: Navigate your monster truck through some really cool terrain. Pro Wrestling Simulator ($4.99) : Play the role of a general manager as you manage an entire sports entertainment industry.

: Play the role of a general manager as you manage an entire sports entertainment industry. Tiny Runer ($1.99) : This 2D platformers will require your reflexes to be at the top of their game.

: This 2D platformers will require your reflexes to be at the top of their game. PixelMaze ($0.99) : This is a puzzler that requires you to solve them creatively in order to advance to the next level.

