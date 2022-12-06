Tech & Community
Google's Pixel Fold processor may not be enough to beat the Galaxy Z Fold 4

Authored by: Jade Bryan
Google is expected to introduce its first foldable smartphone dubbed Pixel Fold in 2023. In addition to the alleged design and price that were leaked, a benchmark result has surfaced today detailing the hardware specs of Google's foldable Pixel. But some fans might be disappointed with the choice of processor.

A Google device with the codename "Felix" has been spotted in the Geekbench database. The source suggests it's the upcoming Google Pixel Fold, which surprisingly uses an octa-core processor with a matching cluster design and frequencies to the Tensor G2. It is well noted that the same chip powers the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Pixel Fold has plenty of memory and cameras

If this played out, Google will be relying on a mature chip rather than opting for the newer alternatives like Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The search giant has been using its in-house silicon since the Pixel 6, thus, there's really nothing to scoff at. However, it will still put the Pixel Fold at a big disadvantage if put side by side against the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 equipped with a faster Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

The Pixel Fold was tested with 12 GB of RAM, which is more than today's standards. But it's unstated if there will be other configurations with a lower amount of memory or storage at launch.

Beyond the system-on-chip, Google's foldable is said to feature an 8-inch folding AMOLED screen, 6.2-inch cover screen, and triple camera setup similar to the Pixel 7 Pro. It is also rumored that Pixel Fold could cost $1800 or upwards. At the same time, the device may debut during the next I/O developer conference in May 2023, and possibly alongside the Pixel 7a.

What foldable features do you consider the most important? We'd like to hear your thoughts.

Source: GeekBench, MySmartPrice

