Anyone looking for mixed reality or augmented headsets will find the Apple Vision Pro difficult to ignore. The VR/MR headset is technically impressive, but demand could be lower than Apple had hoped. Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo now reports that Apple may have drastically reduced production.

When it comes to hot information about Apple, Kuo always has his finger on the pulse with his contacts within the relevant supplier circles. If he is correct with his latest information on the Apple Vision Pro, buyer interest in the premium headset would probably be significantly lower than the iPhone maker had hoped.

Production of the Apple Vision Pro almost halved

The headset should be produced and delivered in the order of 700,000 to 800,000 units, the analyst suggests. However, his sources say that Apple has reduced this figure to between 400,000 and 450,000 units. This would almost halve the number and possibly prove that Apple has once again succeeded in creating a technical masterpiece that redefines the product class, but is not finding enough customers at the high price of $3,500.

The Apple Vision Pro will probably remain Apple's only spatial headset for now. / © Apple

If the information that Kuo was able to obtain is correct, this would not be the end of the bad news for Apple fans. Despite our previous assumption that a new, supposedly less costly version of the Vision Pro would be introduced this year, it is likely that a new product will not be released until 2025 at the latest.

Whether this also jeopardizes the expansion into other markets is still up in the air. There have recently been signs that the launch of the Vision Pro in Europe is also imminent. We will certainly find out more about this at the WWDC in early summer at the latest—we will keep you up to date!

Will the new Vision Pro glasses be cheaper or have you already saved up enough to buy the more expensive ones?