Nothing's Phone (1) successor to finally rival iPhones in the US

Jade Bryan
The Nothing Phone (1) received a sizeable amount of attention even though it was not released in the USA. Nothing could be leveraging on some remaining hype it built as it plans to introduce a Nothing smartphone that will eventually support the biggest market. And that might be through the upcoming Nothing Phone (2).

The company's primary reason for not launching the first Nothing Phone stateside was due to the lack of technical support for carriers, which was revealed by its CEO Carl Pei in a CNBC interview. He added that they are already in talks with some providers about bringing a new Nothing smartphone to the States, though it was not specified when it would play out.

Nothing Phone (2) as a flagship smartphone

Additionally, Nothing didn't confirm whether it was the upcoming Phone (2) or an updated Phone (1) they were referring to. But considering that the first-gen Phone has been available for several months, it is safe to assume that this could be a complete successor or even a flagship version that rivals the iPhones or Google's Pixel lineup.

Nothing Phone (1)
The Glyph interface is supposed to change the way you interact with your smartphone. But I have to admit that it is a bit of a gimmick. / © NextPit

The Nothing Phone (1) comes with modest specs including a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset and dual 50 MP rear cameras. But what stands out from it is the unique glyph interface that uses a combination of transparent back and LED lighting. The device also has better hardware compared to other premium mid-rangers like the Pixel 6a.

While the Phone (1) is not being sold in the US, the startup's headphones have proven quite popular in the region. According to Nothing, its latest Ear (Stick) wireless earbuds have been selling well since these were unveiled a couple of months ago.

What are your thoughts on Nothing entering the US? Do you plan to the Nothing Phone (2) if it will be released? Let us hear your answers.

Source: CNBC

Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

