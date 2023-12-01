What Free Apps Are There on iOS and Android This Week?

Can you believe it? It is already December, and for those who have not gotten your Christmas shopping done, perhaps now is the opportunity for you to go so before the stores are packed with last-minute shoppers. Either way, you can always take some time out and enjoy apps and games on your smartphone. Save a penny here and there with our twice-weekly edition of free apps of the week.

Our curated list of free apps and games on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for your iPhone or Android smartphone are normally paid, but developers have made them available for free temporarily.

To begin, we listed a bunch of games and apps that have been vetted to be free from scams and privacy issues. However, do take note that this list differs from our weekly Top 5 Apps of the Week. We did not review each of these apps individually, so some of them might contain advertisements and in-app purchases.

Tip: If you come across an interesting app on our list but don't need it now, install it first and delete it afterward. This will cause the app to be saved to your library, allowing you to install it later for free, even after the promotion ends.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

My Face Shape Meter and Frames ( $2.99) : Use this app to identify your face shape based on the type of photos you feed it.

Use this app to identify your face shape based on the type of photos you feed it. Starfield TV Live Wallpaper ( $1.49) : Live wallpapers do consume battery life on your smartphone, but this one makes you feel like you are in perpetual hyperspace.

Live wallpapers do consume battery life on your smartphone, but this one makes you feel like you are in perpetual hyperspace. Ringtone Maker MP3 Cutter ( $1.49) : Custom ringtones are so early 2000s, but just in case you want to roll back the years...

Custom ringtones are so early 2000s, but just in case you want to roll back the years... 90s Music Radio Pro ( $1.49) : Nirvana. Green Day. Smashing Pumpkins. Mariah Carey. Whitney Houston. Need I say more?

Android Games

Rogue Hearts ( $0.99 ) : Each dungeon in this rogue-like crawler is randomly generated, so no two games are the same.

: Each dungeon in this rogue-like crawler is randomly generated, so no two games are the same. Zombie Age 3 Premium: Survival ( $0.99 ) : Plenty of zombies are lying around all over the place. You need to kill them all!

: Plenty of zombies are lying around all over the place. You need to kill them all! Sudoku Master Premium: Offline ( $2.99 ) : Take this classic number puzzle game offline and keep your brain sharp.

: Take this classic number puzzle game offline and keep your brain sharp. Fall of Reich ( $0.99 ) : The standard tower defense modus operandi set in a World War 2 setting.

: The standard tower defense modus operandi set in a World War 2 setting. Fry Words ( $1.49 ): A great way to help your little ones learn the most frequently used words in the English language.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

7 Minute TV workout ( $1.99 ): What do you do to keep yourself active and healthy daily? Why not give this app a go if everything else has failed?

What do you do to keep yourself active and healthy daily? Why not give this app a go if everything else has failed? HiBiDo Pro ( $2.99 ): A To Do list, a note-taking app, and a calendar, all rolled into one!

A To Do list, a note-taking app, and a calendar, all rolled into one! PropFun Pro ( $0.99 ): Make your photos look different with props via this camera app.

Make your photos look different with props via this camera app. DayCost Pro ( $2.99 ): A personal finance app that lets you keep track of your spending habits.

A personal finance app that lets you keep track of your spending habits. Visual Piano ( $2.99 ): Want to practice your piano even when there are none at your disposal? This app offers realistic piano sound including dynamic reverb and audio effects.

iOS games

Rogue Hearts ( $0.99 ) : This dungeon crawler is chock full of action, and since each dungeon is procedurally generated, no two games are the same!

: This dungeon crawler is chock full of action, and since each dungeon is procedurally generated, no two games are the same! Kindergarten Preschool Games ( $4.99 ): What to keep your pre-schooler occupied? This game gets the job done with minimal fuss.

What to keep your pre-schooler occupied? This game gets the job done with minimal fuss. Dope Wars: Weed Edition ( $0.99 ): Sell weed in a virtual world, and don't worry, no humans are involved as it is just a game. Basically, this teaches you the mechanics of economics.

Sell weed in a virtual world, and don't worry, no humans are involved as it is just a game. Basically, this teaches you the mechanics of economics. GeoFS - Flight Simulator ( $4.99 ) : Ever wondered how it feels like to pilot an aircraft? Perhaps this flight simulator can give you an idea...

: Ever wondered how it feels like to pilot an aircraft? Perhaps this flight simulator can give you an idea... Hydropuzzle ( $0.99 ): Want to give your brain a good exercise? Why not try your luck with this surreal superhero parody that has been adapted into a short text puzzle adventure.

How are your Christmas and holiday preparations coming along? Did you manage to blow some steam with some of the apps we presented here? If you have come across something interesting, or an app/game on Google Play or Apple App Store that is worth sharing, do let us know in the comments!