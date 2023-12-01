Buy Sony's WH-1000XM5 Over-Ears ANC Headphones at Best Price of $328

Sony offers a wide array of spectacular headphones , this covers the WH-1000XM5 that are considered as some of the best noise-cancelling over-ears . If you missed buying the pair at a discounted rate back on Black Friday, there's another opportunity to get them at the same all-time low price of $328, which saves you 18 percent off the regular price.

Over on Amazon, the all colors of the Sony WH-1000XM5, including the ecru with an actual cream hue that we reviewed, are listed with a $72 price reduction. Alternatively, you can pick the headphones from B&H Photo Video or Best Buy for the same cost shipped.

Why buying the Sony WH-1000XM5 is a good investment to consider

We gave a solid score of 8/10 to the headset in our review of Sony's WH-1000XM5, with the primary dent coming from limited versatility when folding the headphones. But the rest are major praises for the wearable, such as how effective the audio cans is in terms of blocking noises through its ANC feature.

Particularly, the Sony WH-1000XM5 excels in suppressing human voices and solid-state noises, which is great if you're on a daily commute or enjoying nature in a crowded park. Likewise, the compliment can be given to the multiple microphones and dedicated processors designed solely for noise cancellation. The transparency mode is another feature we liked best from the headphones, thanks to the personalization option.

In terms of sound quality, the WH-1000XM5 are no sluggard. They have large 30 mm drivers and output top-class audio with balanced bass and medium, while the highs are exceptionally accurate. There is also a good level of clarity when the microphones are at work. Although they're missing high-res codecs like aptX HD, Sony compensates for this through LDAC and DSEE Extreme mode.

Sony's WH-1000XM5 have padded ear cups and headbands. They ship in beige (ecru), black, and midnight blue colorways. / © nextpit

The Sony WH-1000XM5 has a mobile application that supports iPhone and Android devices. This means anyone can enjoy the headphones to the fullest and without the usual restrictions on the settings and functionalities, unlike most alternatives that work best with one ecosystem only. Sony's speak-to-chat is smart enough to pause the playing track when you start to speak.

As regards battery life, the WH-1000XM5 can last up to 30 hours with the ANC enabled. This number is more than decent when compared to alternatives in its class. Plus, a quick refill on the headphones could also get you a few hours of usage.

Are the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones on your wish list this year? What do you think of them at this rate? We look forward to your answers in the comment section.