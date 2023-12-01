Hot topics

Nothing's Transparent Phone (2a) Specs and Cheap Price Leaked

While Nothing is fairly a new mobile brand, it has already established its name through its unique devices, such as transparent smartphones and headphones. Now, a fresh leak has surfaced suggesting that the UK startup company may be working on a cheaper version of the Nothing Phone (2), which is dubbed as the Phone (2a).

The information comes from X user Sanju Choudhary with a fairly new track record, so it's difficult to tell if there is any authenticity to this leak. But going to the details he shared, Nothing is working on a new smartphone with a code name 'AIN142'. The device is believed as an upcoming Nothing Phone (2a), which is a mid-range version of the current Phone (2) that we tested.

Nothing Phone (2a) boasts mid-range specs

Based on the included key specs, the Phone (2a) features a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a centered punch hole for the 16 MP selfie camera. Noticeably, the screen size and layout of the front camera is similar to the Phone (2) instead of following the Phone (1). A blurry and low-res image of the front side is published alongside, but there is hardly anything obvious that can be drawn out aside from the modest bezels.

In addition to the front section, the rear shooters are said to be a dual camera module with a 50 MP primary camera and possibly paired by an ultrawide snapper. The back also houses the iconic Glyph lighting interface, but it's not totally shown if the layout of the LED strips are similar to the Phone (2).

Nothing Phone 2a
Nothing's mid-range Phone 2a allegedly features a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, dual camera, and Glyph interface./ © X/u/Sanju Choudhary

Meanwhile, the Phone (2a) is said to boot on Android 14 with skinned Nothing OS 2.5 on top. As per battery capacity, a 4,920 mAh cell is found, which could be advertised at 5,000 mAh.

Unfortunately, it's unclear what are the other specs and features, like the chipset choice of the company on the Phone (2a). Knowing Nothing, it may utilize a mid-range SoC from Qualcomm, possibly the newer Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. If we're lucky, Nothing may even keep the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 from the pricier Phone (2).

Furthermore, there were no clues on the pricing of the Nothing Phone (2a), but the available hardware details indicate the device might cost around $400 and up north of $500 depending on the memory. In reference, the base model of Nothing Phone (2) with an 8/128 GB memory configuration costs a $599 a pop. Lastly, the launch timing for the Nothing Phone (2a) is also still unknown.

Do you think there is still room for a more affordable Nothing Phone entry? Would consider buying one? We look forward to hearing your comments.

Source: X

