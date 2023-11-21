See What's Free on iOS and Android this Week

As we approach Black Friday , take a moment to browse through this week's collection of free apps and games from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for your iPhone or Android smartphone. Before you embark on a shopping spree, check out our list of applications that are usually paid but are currently available for free for a limited time.

Rest assured, we have carefully selected games and apps that are free from scams or privacy concerns. However, please note that unlike our weekly Top 5 Apps of the Week list, we have not individually reviewed these apps. Therefore, some of them may include advertisements and offer in-app purchases.

Tip: If you come across an interesting app on our list but don't need it now, install it first and delete it afterward. This will cause the app to be saved to your library, allowing you to install it later for free, even after the promotion ends.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Sleep BeReal Sound ( $14.99) : An app that claims to help you fall asleep faster and better by playing calming sounds inspired by nature.

Amortization Loan Calculator Pro ( $14.99) : Interest rates can be a hassle when it comes to housing loans. Find out how much longer you're a slave to your bank of choice with this app.

Manual Camera ( $4.99) : Forget about your stock camera app on your phone if you want to have more flexible and in-depth controls.

Android Games

Surface Trimino ( $0.99 ) : A puzzle game that relies on classical domino rules, so make sure you have your thinking cap on as you attempt to conquer most of the surface with your color.

: A puzzle game that relies on classical domino rules, so make sure you have your thinking cap on as you attempt to conquer most of the surface with your color. Shadow of Death: Dark Knight ( $3.99 ) : Choose a hero and embark on a side-scrolling action adventure game where you hack and slash your way through mountains of enemies.

: Choose a hero and embark on a side-scrolling action adventure game where you hack and slash your way through mountains of enemies. Pixel Blade M VIP ( $1.99 ) : A pixel-based hack-and-slash RPG that will surely appeal to your inner child as your character grows even more powerful as the story progresses.

: A pixel-based hack-and-slash RPG that will surely appeal to your inner child as your character grows even more powerful as the story progresses. Connect Colorful Casual Game ( $0.99 ) : Clean up the board as fast as possible by removing two cards with the same design each time.

: Clean up the board as fast as possible by removing two cards with the same design each time. Merge Cafe Premium ( $4.99 ): Run the best cafe in town and pull in as many customers as possible. Of course, the trick lies in how well you manage your cafe!

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Calculator Advanced ( $0.99 ): Solve complex mathematical problems with this calculator, which allows you to store pre-programmed formulas to save time.

Solve complex mathematical problems with this calculator, which allows you to store pre-programmed formulas to save time. NotifiNote ( $0.99 ): Fancy managing your notes as notifications? This is certainly a novel way of approaching productivity.

Fancy managing your notes as notifications? This is certainly a novel way of approaching productivity. PicRoll ( $4.99 ): Here's a fun productivity tool, letting you stitch little segments from different screenshots together for a really fun collage.

Here's a fun productivity tool, letting you stitch little segments from different screenshots together for a really fun collage. Telepromptr ( $7.99 ): Make full use of your phone's screen real estate by turning it into a teleprompter for moments when you make a speech or presentation.

Make full use of your phone's screen real estate by turning it into a teleprompter for moments when you make a speech or presentation. Lock Notes Pro ( $0.99 ): If you happen to jot down notes digitally each day, why not make sure they remain safe from prying eyes with this app?

iOS games

Shadow of Death: Premium Games ( $0.99 ) : With four heroes to choose from on your action adventure, which will you pick to save the world?

: With four heroes to choose from on your action adventure, which will you pick to save the world? Match Attack! ( $0.99 ): What happens when you merge a Match 3 puzzle game with Tetris gameplay? Match Attack, of course!

What happens when you merge a Match 3 puzzle game with Tetris gameplay? Match Attack, of course! Airplane Simulator Flight Game ( $24.99 ): How does it feel to fly a plane? Try on this airplane simulator for size!

How does it feel to fly a plane? Try on this airplane simulator for size! MASH ( $0.99 ) : This is no crystal ball, but it is a fun way of passing time as the app attempts to discover your future. You will answer over 20 questions to arrive at a conclusion for your future.

: This is no crystal ball, but it is a fun way of passing time as the app attempts to discover your future. You will answer over 20 questions to arrive at a conclusion for your future. Mage Mania ( $1.99 ): The world used to be ruled by dragons, but they have since fallen asleep. You, dear adventurer, are tasked with recovering treasures in deep dungeons, but beware, don't wake the dragons! Good thing you know some magic...

Are you ready to get started this week with the list of recommended apps and games above? If you have found something fascinating, or an app/game on Google Play or Apple App Store that is worth sharing, do tell us in the comments!