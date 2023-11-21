Power Efficient PC with Windows 11 is 23% off on Black Friday Sale

Do you think desktop PCs are too power-hungry and big, but laptops are either too expensive or not fast enough? Them check Geekom's early Black Friday deal on the Mini IT11 small form factor (SFF) PC. The Windows 11 machine comes ready to use with a 1 TB SSD and a plentiful 32 GB of RAM. During the sale, the powerful and energy-efficient PC can be had with a 23% discount. Keep reading to find out more about this deal.

Geekom is a brand specializing in compact PCs with a string of mini computers that performed well in nextpit's reviews. They take the NUC formula pioneered by Intel and make it even more affordable with an enticing mix of components for a good price.

Affiliate offer Geekom Mini IT 11 Free shipping and a big discount on the i7-11390H model with 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD storage.

My colleague Ben Lucks reviewed the mini PC and awarded it with 4.5 stars, highlighting its excellent performance, compact size, and solid connectivity options. On the sale, you can get the same reviewed specifications for $474.00, a 23% savings over the standard Amazon price of $619.00, the lowest recorded price for the model with free US shipping.

The Geekom Mini IT11 measures only 117 x 112 x 45.6 mm (4.6 x 4.4 x 1.8 in). / © nextpit

The PC is ideal for home and office usage (or work-for-home scenarios), with more than enough RAM for all the browser tabs you can throw at Chrome or Edge. The included i7-11900H processor features four cores (and eight threads with multi-threading), with up to 5 GHz of processing speed for office tasks and even some content creation work.

Using an Intel mobile chip has the added benefit of making the Mini IT11 very energy-efficient compared to traditional desktops, with the included 90 W power supply offering a compact solution similar in size to a laptop PSU. As an added bonus, the compact case and PSU make the Geekom Mini IT11 very compact.

The Geekom Mini IT 11 can have its RAM and storage options expanded. / © nextpit

And even though 32 GB of DDR4 and 1 TB of storage should be plenty for most people, power users will welcome the option to replace and expand the memory modules and the NVMe SSD with bigger or faster sticks. If you need even more storage, the Geekom Mini IT11 has space for a 2.5-inch drive, capable of housing a SATA HDD or SSD.

Still on the expandability front, the connectivity options offered by the mini PC rival those from most big-box desktops, including a balanced mix of ports:

Front 1x USB-C 4.0 (20 Gbps, with DisplayPort video out) 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) 1x 3.5 mm headphone jack

Back 1x DC power input jack 1x mini DisplayPort 1x gigabit ethernet RJ45 port 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) 1x USB-C 4.0 (20 Gbps, with DisplayPort video out) 1x HDMI 2.0

Left side SD card reader

Right side Kensington lock



Connectivity options are aplenty for such a small chassis. / © nextpit

In total, up to four displays can be connected at the same time using the miniDP, HDMI, and USB-C ports. Wireless options include Bluetooth 5.2 and dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (the latter offered by an integrated Intel AX201 controller).

As mentioned, the Geekom Mini IT11 comes with a Windows 11 installation, and the packaging also includes the power supply with the standard 3-pin power cable, an HDMI cable, and a VESA mount that allows you to conveniently place the mini PC behind a monitor or TV with VESA mounting holes.

Geekom is discounting a bunch of other compact PCs, so check their Black Friday hotsite for deals on other Intel and AMD Ryzen SFF computers*.