Power Efficient PC with Windows 11 is 23% off on Black Friday Sale

Geekom Mini IT 11 NextPit Review Pictures 03
Rubens Eishima
Rubens Eishima Writer

Do you think desktop PCs are too power-hungry and big, but laptops are either too expensive or not fast enough? Them check Geekom's early Black Friday deal on the Mini IT11 small form factor (SFF) PC. The Windows 11 machine comes ready to use with a 1 TB SSD and a plentiful 32 GB of RAM. During the sale, the powerful and energy-efficient PC can be had with a 23% discount. Keep reading to find out more about this deal.

Geekom is a brand specializing in compact PCs with a string of mini computers that performed well in nextpit's reviews. They take the NUC formula pioneered by Intel and make it even more affordable with an enticing mix of components for a good price.

My colleague Ben Lucks reviewed the mini PC and awarded it with 4.5 stars, highlighting its excellent performance, compact size, and solid connectivity options. On the sale, you can get the same reviewed specifications for $474.00, a 23% savings over the standard Amazon price of $619.00, the lowest recorded price for the model with free US shipping.

Geekom Mini IT11 product image
The Geekom Mini IT11 measures only 117 x 112 x 45.6 mm (4.6 x 4.4 x 1.8 in). / © nextpit

The PC is ideal for home and office usage (or work-for-home scenarios), with more than enough RAM for all the browser tabs you can throw at Chrome or Edge. The included i7-11900H processor features four cores (and eight threads with multi-threading), with up to 5 GHz of processing speed for office tasks and even some content creation work.

Using an Intel mobile chip has the added benefit of making the Mini IT11 very energy-efficient compared to traditional desktops, with the included 90 W power supply offering a compact solution similar in size to a laptop PSU. As an added bonus, the compact case and PSU make the Geekom Mini IT11 very compact.

Geekom Mini IT 11 opened case
The Geekom Mini IT 11 can have its RAM and storage options expanded. / © nextpit

And even though 32 GB of DDR4 and 1 TB of storage should be plenty for most people, power users will welcome the option to replace and expand the memory modules and the NVMe SSD with bigger or faster sticks. If you need even more storage, the Geekom Mini IT11 has space for a 2.5-inch drive, capable of housing a SATA HDD or SSD.

Still on the expandability front, the connectivity options offered by the mini PC rival those from most big-box desktops, including a balanced mix of ports:

  • Front
    • 1x USB-C 4.0 (20 Gbps, with DisplayPort video out)
    • 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps)
    • 1x 3.5 mm headphone jack
  • Back
    • 1x DC power input jack
    • 1x mini DisplayPort
    • 1x gigabit ethernet RJ45 port
    • 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps)
    • 1x USB-C 4.0 (20 Gbps, with DisplayPort video out)
    • 1x HDMI 2.0
  • Left side
    • SD card reader
  • Right side
    • Kensington lock
Port selection on the back of the Geekom Mini IT 11
Connectivity options are aplenty for such a small chassis. / © nextpit

In total, up to four displays can be connected at the same time using the miniDP, HDMI, and USB-C ports. Wireless options include Bluetooth 5.2 and dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (the latter offered by an integrated Intel AX201 controller).

As mentioned, the Geekom Mini IT11 comes with a Windows 11 installation, and the packaging also includes the power supply with the standard 3-pin power cable, an HDMI cable, and a VESA mount that allows you to conveniently place the mini PC behind a monitor or TV with VESA mounting holes.

Geekom is discounting a bunch of other compact PCs, so check their Black Friday hotsite for deals on other Intel and AMD Ryzen SFF computers*

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Having written about technology since 2008 for a number of websites in Brazil, Spain, Denmark, and Germany, I specialize in the mobile ecosystem, including various models, components, and apps. I tend to not only value performance and specifications, but also things like repairability, durability, and manufacturer support. I tend to prioritize the end-user's point of view whenever possible.

