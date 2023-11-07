Hot topics

Free iOS and Android Apps and Games For this Week

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
NextPit Apps
© nextpit
Rubens Eishima Rubens Eishima Writer

With the beginning of a new week, it is time to update nextpit's biweekly selection of free apps and games from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for your iPhone or Android phone. Join us as we list applications that are usually paid but are free for a limited time only.

We always try to seek games that do not have scams or privacy traps in them but bear in mind that, unlike our weekly Top 5 Apps selection, we have not individually reviewed these apps. This means some of them might feature ads and in-app purchases.

Tip: If you come across an interesting app on our list but don't need it now, install it first and delete it afterward. This will cause the app to be saved to your library, allowing you to install it later for free, even after the promotion ends.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

  • ProCam X ($4.99): Popular with nextpit readers, this camera app gives extra manual controls over the default app, unlocking creative possibilities.
  • Blur Photo ($2.49): Blur details to hide confidential information on your pictures or simply give photos that nice background blur (bokeh) effect.
  • Mandala Maker 360 ($0.49): Create trippy patterns with various colors, brushes, backgrounds, and more.

Android Games

  • Shadow Slayer ($4.99): Another side-scroller beat them up where you fight the creatures of the dark with the power of your light sword.
  • Fastar ($0.99): Tap your way through sparkling stages in this rhythm game with cute graphics.
  • Add and subtract within 20 ($2.99): Even Math can be gamified and help teach small kids how to do the basic operations.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

  • Sticker Drop Maker Studio ($0.99): Just as the title says, create stickers to use on iMessage, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and other messaging apps.  
  • Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds ($2.99): Another app with a pretty descriptive name, relax and concentrate better with nature or white noise sounds.
  • MovieSpirit ($9.99): Despite the rather crude interface, this video editor has hundreds of reviews on the App Store with an average score of over 4.5 stars.
  • Videdit ($0.99): Another well-reviewed video editor for iPadOS and iOS, edit your clips, make collages, and apply effects to your next best memories.

iOS games

  • Sphaze ($0.99):  Solve increasingly complex puzzles with pretty, minimalistic graphics in the style of titles such as Monument Valley.
  • Universe Pandemic 2 ($1.99): Instead of surviving the pandemic (not again, please?), defeat the aliens by creating a devastating pathogen to take over the galaxy.
  • Hydropuzzle ($0.99): Conquer this text adventure by solving its puzzles using only your brain.

Hopefully, you will have found our selections to kick off this week entertaining. Did something interesting catch your eye, or is there an app or game on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store that you would like to recommend? Share your recommendations with us in the comments!

The current best Samsung phones to buy

  Editor's choice S23 with a bigger display 2023 flagship 2023 foldable flagship 2022 fodlable flagship 2023 compact foldable 2022 compact foldable Affordable flagship The popular mid-ranger
Product
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23+
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Samsung Galaxy A54
Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23+ Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Product Image Samsung Galaxy A54 Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23+
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Not yet tested
Hands-on: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Review: Samsung Galaxy A54
Price
  • $1,199.99
  • $999.99
  • $799.99
  • $1,799.99
  • $1,799.99
  • from $999.99
  • $999.99
  • $699.99
  • $449.99
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Rubens Eishima

Rubens Eishima
Writer

Having written about technology since 2008 for a number of websites in Brazil, Spain, Denmark, and Germany, I specialize in the mobile ecosystem, including various models, components, and apps. I tend to not only value performance and specifications, but also things like repairability, durability, and manufacturer support. I tend to prioritize the end-user's point of view whenever possible.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing