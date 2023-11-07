Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is Now Best Purchased at $505 (28% Off)

Among many Android manufacturers, Samsung always makes some of the best tablets out there . Ahead of Black Friday, last year's still-capable Galaxy Tab S8 with stylus feature falls to $504 on Amazon, slashing $195 off the usual price at $699. The deal beats other offers from Best Buy and B&H Photo as well, with both retailers maxing out the discount at $150.

Amazon's saving translates to a 28 percent discount for the graphite option with expandable 128 GB storage. Other colorways are on sale too. Take the pink Galaxy Tab S8 with the same configuration which is currently listed at $558 (20 percent off).

Why you won't go wrong buying the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 in 2023

If you're still looking to obtain a high-end Android tablet without breaking the bank, the Galaxy Tab S8 is a compelling purchase. After all, it's an even better deal now that it is hugely discounted.

The Galaxy Tab S8 (Plus review) has a large and high-res 11-inch LCD screen with 120 Hz refresh and outputs bright and crisp details. It supports Samsung's S Pen, which is bundled when buying the tablet, giving you a head start in your drawing and note-taking needs. The panel is protected by a Gorilla Glass 5 for more robust resistance to cracks and scratches.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 comes bundled with an S Pen / © NextPit

Inside the Galaxy Tab S8 is the snappy Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. While it's not the latest high-end silicon, it's relatively fast and reliable in handling different tasks and gaming. The chip is then paired with an 8 GB RAM and a decently sized 8000 mAh battery pack.

We also praise the rich multimedia features of the Galaxy Tab S8. Namely, these include the dual main camera helmed by a 13 MP wide and complemented by a 6 MP ultrawide. This camera module shoots 4K video at 60 fps similar to the front-facing 12 MP sensor.

What do you think of the Galaxy Tab S8 as a casual tablet companion? Will it suit as a pen and paper or canvas alternative? Let us know if you want to see more tablet deals.