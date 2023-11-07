Hot topics

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is Now Best Purchased at $505 (28% Off)

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
NextPit Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Display
© nextpit
Jade Bryan Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Among many Android manufacturers, Samsung always makes some of the best tablets out there. Ahead of Black Friday, last year's still-capable Galaxy Tab S8 with stylus feature falls to $504 on Amazon, slashing $195 off the usual price at $699. The deal beats other offers from Best Buy and B&H Photo as well, with both retailers maxing out the discount at $150.

Amazon's saving translates to a 28 percent discount for the graphite option with expandable 128 GB storage. Other colorways are on sale too. Take the pink Galaxy Tab S8 with the same configuration which is currently listed at $558 (20 percent off).

Why you won't go wrong buying the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 in 2023

If you're still looking to obtain a high-end Android tablet without breaking the bank, the Galaxy Tab S8 is a compelling purchase. After all, it's an even better deal now that it is hugely discounted.

The Galaxy Tab S8 (Plus review) has a large and high-res 11-inch LCD screen with 120 Hz refresh and outputs bright and crisp details. It supports Samsung's S Pen, which is bundled when buying the tablet, giving you a head start in your drawing and note-taking needs. The panel is protected by a Gorilla Glass 5 for more robust resistance to cracks and scratches.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 in graphite with S Pen
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 comes bundled with an S Pen / © NextPit

Inside the Galaxy Tab S8 is the snappy Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. While it's not the latest high-end silicon, it's relatively fast and reliable in handling different tasks and gaming. The chip is then paired with an 8 GB RAM and a decently sized 8000 mAh battery pack.

We also praise the rich multimedia features of the Galaxy Tab S8. Namely, these include the dual main camera helmed by a 13 MP wide and complemented by a 6 MP ultrawide. This camera module shoots 4K video at 60 fps similar to the front-facing 12 MP sensor.

What do you think of the Galaxy Tab S8 as a casual tablet companion? Will it suit as a pen and paper or canvas alternative? Let us know if you want to see more tablet deals.

The current best Samsung phones to buy

  Editor's choice S23 with a bigger display 2023 flagship 2023 foldable flagship 2022 fodlable flagship 2023 compact foldable 2022 compact foldable Affordable flagship The popular mid-ranger
Product
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23+
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Samsung Galaxy A54
Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23+ Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Product Image Samsung Galaxy A54 Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23+
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Not yet tested
Hands-on: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Review: Samsung Galaxy A54
Price
  • $1,199.99
  • $999.99
  • $799.99
  • $1,799.99
  • $1,799.99
  • from $999.99
  • $999.99
  • $699.99
  • $449.99
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing