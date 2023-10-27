What's Free this weekend on iOS and Android?

Now that we have come to the end of the week, it is time to kick back, relax, and knock a couple of cold ones. The team at nextpit continues to work hard behind the scenes, looking for a selection of free apps and games from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for your iPhone or Android dvice. Do read on to find out what we have discovered for you this week, where a hefty list of applications and games that are normally attached to a price tag but are now available for free for a limited time.

We always do our best to scan this list by avoiding scams or privacy traps but bear in mind that, unlike our weekly Top 5 Apps selection, we have not individually reviewed these apps. This means some of them might feature an insane number of ads and in-app purchases.

Tip: If you come across an interesting app on our list but don't need it now, install it first and delete it afterward. This will cause the app to be saved to your library, allowing you to install it later for free, even after the promotion ends.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Premium Camera ( $10.99) : If you feel that your smartphone's stock camera app is less than comprehensive and want something with superior controls, then this app might just do the trick.

If you feel that your smartphone's stock camera app is less than comprehensive and want something with superior controls, then this app might just do the trick. Market Pro: Sentiment Analysis ( $3.99) : While I would not bet the entire farm on this app, it might just help you catch a break on Wall Street.

While I would not bet the entire farm on this app, it might just help you catch a break on Wall Street. Reminder Pro ( $2.99) : An app that offers you a myriad ways of being reminded. Perfect as the second brain for folks like me who tend to forget stuff all too easily.

An app that offers you a myriad ways of being reminded. Perfect as the second brain for folks like me who tend to forget stuff all too easily. 90s Music Radio Pro ( $1.49) : 90s, the age of grunge rock and Nirvana. This golden era of music should never be forgotten, and you can pay homage to it via this app.

Android Games

Colonies Pro ( $1.49 ) : An original puzzle game with refreshing gameplay that will surely tickle your grey matter.

: An original puzzle game with refreshing gameplay that will surely tickle your grey matter. OddBods Dominoes ( $0.99 ) : Dominoes take on a whole new form with this game. Specially developed for pre-schoolers, although adults are also able to enjoy this game.

: Dominoes take on a whole new form with this game. Specially developed for pre-schoolers, although adults are also able to enjoy this game. Zombie Age 2 Premium: Shooter ( $0.99 ) : The zombie apocalypse is upon you, and you need to get your wits in check so that you can survive whatever onslaught that comes your way.

: The zombie apocalypse is upon you, and you need to get your wits in check so that you can survive whatever onslaught that comes your way. Speed Math: Mini Math Games ( $1.49 ): Think you have what it takes to be a math whiz? Well, this game is chock-full of mini-math games to help you keep your mind sharp.

Think you have what it takes to be a math whiz? Well, this game is chock-full of mini-math games to help you keep your mind sharp. Shadow Survival: Offline Games ( $0.99 ): The odds are stacked against you,

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Daycost 2 Personal Finance ( $0.99 ): Keep track of your personal assets with this budget management app. Hopefully, it will result in a smoother monthly budget from now on.

Keep track of your personal assets with this budget management app. Hopefully, it will result in a smoother monthly budget from now on. DrawTextPath ( $1.99 ): Generate path tracing animation video with this app using a single tap. It might help you with your social media or marketing needs for something different.

Generate path tracing animation video with this app using a single tap. It might help you with your social media or marketing needs for something different. Calendar Widget ( $0.99 ): Customize your home screen with a beautiful calendar. There are preset widget designs to choose from, although you can also create your own custom designs to suit your taste.

Customize your home screen with a beautiful calendar. There are preset widget designs to choose from, although you can also create your own custom designs to suit your taste. Retouch Smart Eraser Tool ( $2.99 ): If you want to have fun with some of your photos by removing certain items from the background, you can try this app!

If you want to have fun with some of your photos by removing certain items from the background, you can try this app! YaoYao Jump Rope ( $2.99 ): Do you love staying fit using a jump rope? Why not get an app that can help you keep track so that you can have proper metrics to measure your fitness?

iOS games

Cartoon Craft ( $1.99 ): The eternal conflict between humans and orcs continues in this RTS with cute graphics that belie a deep strategy game.

The eternal conflict between humans and orcs continues in this RTS with cute graphics that belie a deep strategy game. Your Sudoku ( $4.99 ) : Yes, count it. Over 10,000 Sudoku puzzles are available in this particular app. Do you think you have the time to finish them all?

: Yes, count it. Over 10,000 Sudoku puzzles are available in this particular app. Do you think you have the time to finish them all? Fill the Closet Organizer ( $5.99 ): Think you are a fantastic organizer? How about pitting your organizing skills in this game, where you are given a bunch of items to fill the closet with?

Think you are a fantastic organizer? How about pitting your organizing skills in this game, where you are given a bunch of items to fill the closet with? Crazy Caps ( $0.99 ): A match-3 puzzle game that takes a rather unorthodox method of gameplay which will offer gamers a refreshing time.

A match-3 puzzle game that takes a rather unorthodox method of gameplay which will offer gamers a refreshing time. Pepi Doctor ( $3.99 ): Is your little one afraid of doctors? Why not get acclimatized using this app, which will hopefully reduce the chances of them being scared the next time you bring them to the clinic.

