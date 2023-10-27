Hot topics

Apple May Delay the Watch Ultra 3 Launch, But for Good Reason

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
NextPit apple watch ultra hero2
© nextpit

The improvements to the Watch Ultra 2 (review) from the original Watch Ultra were fairly muted, which was quite expected as with Apple's other smartwatch portfolios. Instead, they try to introduce meaningful changes only after a few generations. And for this reason, the Cupertino tech company may delay the release of the Watch Ultra 3.

Apple's Watch Ultra 3 may only be ready in 2025, that is now the scenario of analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is building. According to him, there is already an unusual delay in the supposed development timing of the third-gen premium Apple smartwatch based on his industry sources, which should have had already commenced any time now.

What Apple devices may debut in the fall of 2024 instead

The consultant is rather speculating that if Apple will not start working on the Watch Ultra 3 by December of this year, this would likely result in the smartwatch to be postponed until 2025. Ultimately, the Watch Ultra 3 may skip the 2024 fall timeline and only the Watch Series 10, which is rumored to be called Watch Series X, may debut alongside the iPhone 16 line and long-overdue Watch SE 3.

And while this seems like a vague guest for Kuo, there are a few logical reasons to back his forecast. Firstly, he believes Apple is ensuring the production volume and quality assurances with the micro-LED screens are met. This panel is believed to be utilized on the Watch Ultra 3. Hence, it would be necessary for the iPhone maker to not rush the production and to avoid compromises later.

Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple's Watch Ultra 2 is almost identical to the first Watch Ultra in design, but it now has a much brighter display and a faster processor. / © nextpit

Another reason for the delay may also be due to the unbaked AI-based and health tracking features. It is possible that Apple might be ironing out several new functions for the Watch Ultra 3, such as a better integration with its Vision Pro VR/MR headset or perhaps a blood pressure monitoring tool like on Samsung's Galaxy smartwatches. So, who really knows?

Nonetheless, Apple shifting its release schedules is not a big surprise. The company has done it a few times of delaying product launches. One great example was the MacBook Pro M2 that was announced out in January of this year, and now, an out of nowhere MacBook Pro refresh appears to happen next week.

With these promising improvements, are you intending to hold on to your Watch Ultra 2 purchase and wait for the Watch Ultra 3?  Do you think micro-LED technology is worth waiting for? Tell us your opinions in the comments.

Source: Medium

Previous articlePrevious article Next articleNext article

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing