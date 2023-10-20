Save Big This Weekend With Free iOS and Android Apps and Games

We have come to the end of yet another week, which means it is time for nextpit's selection of free apps and games from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for your iPhone or Android smartphone. Keep on reading to discover what we have in store for you this week, where the applications are usually paid but are available for free for a limited time only.

We try to curate this list as best as possible to avoid scamming apps or privacy traps but keep in mind that, unlike our weekly Top 5 Apps selection, we have not reviewed these apps, so some of them might come with irritating ads and in-app purchases.

Tip: If you stumble upon an interesting app on our list but don't need it now, install, and delete it afterward. This will save the app to your library, allowing you to install it later for free, even after the promotion ends.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Planets 3D Live Wallpaper ( $5.99) : Want to spruce up your phone's wallpaper with live shots of planets? Such aesthetics will come at the expense of battery life.

Temperature Converter Pro ( $0.99) : Still trying to figure out what the temperature in C is when you are so used to F? This app might help you transition to a new place better.

Matrix Determinant Pro ( $0.99) : Solve matrix problems with this app that will certainly come in handy when you are in a pickle.

Sleep BeReal Sound ( $14.99) : Do you have a tough time falling asleep at night? This app aims to help you knock off easily.

Android Games

Dead Bunker 4: Apocalypse ( $0.99 ) : Guess what? It is the zombie apocalypse yet again, which means you need all your wits to survive.

One Shot ( $0.99 ) : Clear level after level by releasing a ball and making sure your angles are correct. You only have one shot...

Coin Princess! ( $0.99 ) : Hordes of enemies are after you. Make sure your team of knights is ready to slay whatever horrors they face.

Infinity Dungeon! ( $0.99 ): There is plenty of loot to pick up in the different dungeons, but it comes with risks. Your actions will determine the outcome.

Stickmen Legends ( $0.99 ): You are a one-person terror who is able to strike fear in the hearts of your enemies. Cleanse each level from all the bad guys as you level up.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

ThoughtJots ( $3.99 ): Store your innermost thoughts with this easy-to-use and highly intuitive app.

Store your innermost thoughts with this easy-to-use and highly intuitive app. DayDay Circular Timetable ( $2.99 ): Now here is an interesting way of seeing the day's tasks at hand in a unique manner.

Now here is an interesting way of seeing the day's tasks at hand in a unique manner. cRate Pro ( $0.99 ): No matter where you are in the world, having a currency converter app is always handy.

No matter where you are in the world, having a currency converter app is always handy. Self Help Desk ( $0.99 ): You can now talk to yourself via this app, where what you say will be processed, followed by a reply. Who knows? A new insight might happen.

You can now talk to yourself via this app, where what you say will be processed, followed by a reply. Who knows? A new insight might happen. CalmusPlay ( $9.99 ): An app that composes music using AI based on information about you that you input. Every track is unique!

iOS games

Taijitu ( $1.99 ): This game is all about balance, and you need to find the right balance to proceed. Thanos might be a huge fan of this game...

Pepi Bath ( $3.99 ) : A game that will certainly keep the little ones entertained for long periods of time when they learn all about personal hygiene.

King of Defense Premium ( $4.99 ): A classic tower defense game with amazing graphics. Plot your strategies carefully to emerge victorious!

FlapThatBat ( $0.99 ): Remember Flappy Bird that took the world by storm? Just in time for Halloween, this is a retro take with creepy graphics to set the tone.

GTA: Chinatown Wars ( $4.99 ): This classic game is now available for a free 30-minute trial, as you run rampage in Chinatown to be the top dog. You will definitely regret it if you do not install it!

What do you think of our selections to end this week? Did you come across any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Share your recommendations with us in the comments!