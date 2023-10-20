Jabra Elite 5 with Crazy Good Hybrid ANC are at 40% Off

If you're looking for wireless earbuds that would go with your workouts or daily commute needs, Jabra's headphones are among those preferred because of their compact and rugged build. Now, the mid-tier Jabra Elite 5 returned to its best price of $89 on Amazon, saving you $50 or 40 percent off the pair's regular price.

Notably, this is the same price for in-ear Bluetooth headphones we've seen from the recent Prime Day. Three colors of the Jabra Elite 5 (review) are also available, including the beige that our colleague Antoine tested.

Why the Jabra Elite 5 are recommended ANC headphones

In our review, we found Jabra's Elite 5 very compelling ANC headphones, but the conversation changes significantly at the current rate. They come with the company's adjustable hybrid ANC solution that is combined with the transparency mode. The noise blocking and call quality are comparable to some of Jabra's more expensive audio cans.

In terms of audio quality, the sound output is more than decent and is inclined more to the mid with the bass and highs being slightly muted. But if you prefer having noticeable bass, you can adjust how the earbuds should sound with the handy Jabra mobile app for iPhone or Android.

Jabra Elite 5 hands-on at IFA 2022. / © nextpit

For connectivity, there are also Google's Fast Pair and multipoint pairing. Hands-free features are available as well through Apple Siri, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant. You can find Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity on the Jabra headphones along with audio codecs support for aptX, AAC, and SBC.

The Jabra Elite 5 do well in battery life with the earbuds lasting 9 hours without ANC while the charging case provides two extra full charges for up to 36 hours. Enabling the ANC gets you 7 hours and 28 hours, respectively, which are still phenomenal for its size.

While the deal has just been running from the retailer for over a day now, you might want to secure the color you like best. Nonetheless, what do you think of the Elite 5 at this cost?