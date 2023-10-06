Free Android and iOS Apps of the Week

How has your week been? Over here at nextpit, we have curated a special list of free apps and games from Google Play and Apple App Store for you to keep yourself entertained without having to fork out a single cent.

Normally, these apps have a price, but for a limited time only, they are available for free on iPhone and Android. Do take note that this list is published twice weekly.

Again, we would like to reiterate that these are not free apps. Normally, they have a sticker price tag on the Google Play and Apple App Store which will require you to pay if you want to use them. However, there are developers who feel generous from time to time by making their apps available to the masses for free. This is what we work on twice a week—to go through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store and search for the best bargains for you.

At nextpit, we perform due diligence for these listed apps in our free list and ensure they have a rating of at least 3.5. Unlike our Top 5 Apps of the Week, we have not reviewed any of these. Some of these apps do come with in-app purchases.

Tip: If you find an interesting app on our list but don't need it now, install, and delete it afterward. This will save the app to your library, allowing you to install it later for free, even after the promotion ends.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Who Uses My WiFi ( $0.49) : Figure out what type of shady characters are connected to your Wi-Fi network with this app. Of course, you can save yourself a lot of headaches by setting up a really strong password in the first place.

Figure out what type of shady characters are connected to your Wi-Fi network with this app. Of course, you can save yourself a lot of headaches by setting up a really strong password in the first place. Net Signal Pro ( $0.49) : Find out how powerful your phone's network is at the moment with this app. However, roaming does not reveal the available APs, so do be aware of that.

Find out how powerful your phone's network is at the moment with this app. However, roaming does not reveal the available APs, so do be aware of that. Equalizer Bass & Booster Pro ( $2.49) : Want to spruce up the audio on your handset? This equalizer might just eke out a slightly better performance...

Android Games

Kingdom War TD ( $0.99 ) : A tower defense game where you will also have heroes who can turn the tide in your favor when used correctly.

: A tower defense game where you will also have heroes who can turn the tide in your favor when used correctly. Connect ( $0.99 ) : The whole idea of this game is to remove two cards with the same design, and as you continue to do so, you will clear the board.

: The whole idea of this game is to remove two cards with the same design, and as you continue to do so, you will clear the board. Empire Warrior ( $0.99 ) : The fate of the kingdom hands in the balance as you prepare to defend the base with the careful and strategic placement of defenses while ensuring your hero does his/her job well!

: The fate of the kingdom hands in the balance as you prepare to defend the base with the careful and strategic placement of defenses while ensuring your hero does his/her job well! Space Shooter: Galaxy Attack ( $0.99 ): Test your reflexes in this game where it is all down to you to protect the world from alien invaders.

Test your reflexes in this game where it is all down to you to protect the world from alien invaders. Merge Cafe Premium ( $4.99 ): A new type of merge game where you work on recipes to keep the customers returning while managing assets to ensure the cafe is always fresh and new.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Tipping 101 ( $0.99 ): Going out for a meal at a restaurant is a lovely thing, but tipping can be a challenge. Find your way around the world of tipping with this app.

Going out for a meal at a restaurant is a lovely thing, but tipping can be a challenge. Find your way around the world of tipping with this app. FILCA - SLR Film Camera ( $3.99 ): Enjoy the convenience of a digital camera and the nostalgic charm of a film camera using this app. You will be able to enjoy the silent shooting experience with professional manual operations.

Enjoy the convenience of a digital camera and the nostalgic charm of a film camera using this app. You will be able to enjoy the silent shooting experience with professional manual operations. Metal Detector & Magnetometer ( $1.99 ): Now this is certainly an interesting app it claims to be able to detect metal objects near your iPhone. I wonder if it can detect ghosts...

Now this is certainly an interesting app it claims to be able to detect metal objects near your iPhone. I wonder if it can detect ghosts... HibiDo Pro ( $2.99 ): A powerful to-do, task management, calendar, and note organizer app, all rolled into one. With this, you can use it across multiple devices seamlessly as it supports cloud synchronization across all your devices.

A powerful to-do, task management, calendar, and note organizer app, all rolled into one. With this, you can use it across multiple devices seamlessly as it supports cloud synchronization across all your devices. HabitBoard ( $4.99 ): They said that to form a habit, you need to keep at it for 21 days straight. This app aims to help you form habits and keep track of existing ones, ensuring you gain valuable insights into your decision-making process.

iOS games

Math Land: Arithmetic for Kids ( $3.99 ): Kids hate math and vegetables, but here's an app that might just instill the love of math in them! Good luck with the vegetables though...

Kids hate math and vegetables, but here's an app that might just instill the love of math in them! Good luck with the vegetables though... Hidden Picture Discovery Game ( $0.99 ): Targeting your little ones, this game trains their fingers and color/shape recognition.

Targeting your little ones, this game trains their fingers and color/shape recognition. Match Attack ( $2.99 ): This is not your typical Match 3 game, where you need to make matches as quickly as possible as the board is filled up at a relentless pace.

This is not your typical Match 3 game, where you need to make matches as quickly as possible as the board is filled up at a relentless pace. ROD Multiplayer Car Driving ( $0.99 ): Want to drift in a fancy car but do not have the budget to do so in real life? Let this game fulfill your desire to do so.

Want to drift in a fancy car but do not have the budget to do so in real life? Let this game fulfill your desire to do so. Colossatron ( $0.99 ): Take control of a giant, robotic snake and smash your way through the city! How much damage can you rack up?

What do you think of our selections for this weekend? Did you come across any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Share your recommendations with us in the comments!