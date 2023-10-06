Hot topics

Samsung may Adopt Titanium on Standard Galaxy S24 Models

Authored by: Jade Bryan
Apple might not be the only brand that incorporates titanium in its devices. There were earlier rumors that Samsung will equip next year's Galaxy S24 Ultra with a titanium frame, but it appears that even the vanilla Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ will also shift to the same premium and more durable material.

Titanium for all Samsung Galaxy S24 models

It was the prolific and reliable Ice Universe who first broke news about Samsung using titanium in its 2024 Galaxy flagship smartphones. According to the leak, the material will be exclusive to the Galaxy S24 Ultra and not in the other standard models. However, a fresh rumor from Tech_Reve suggests Samsung will also use titanium in the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+.

While Ice Universe quickly opposed the idea, the recent leaker highlighted that the South Koreans are in the process of initiating production using the material in Vietnam. Regardless of who has the truth, it is becoming evident that Samsung will adopt titanium in the near future.

Samsung Galaxy S24
Samsung Galaxy S24 render / © On Leaks

In addition to the new material choice, initial third-party renders of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus were recently shared by On Leaks, revealing flatter frames on both devices which mirror the iPhone 15 (review). There is also an alleged render of the Galaxy S24 Ultra indicating the same form factor but with a flatter display and thinner bezels around.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra render
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra render / © On Leaks

Samsung Galaxy S24 (Ultra) features and release date

As with the other features of the Galaxy S24 trio, the standard models will most probably feature brighter displays and bigger battery capacities. It is also speculated Exynos 2400-powered variants will be introduced with these two models in other regions while the Ultra has but one option —the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset across all markets.

Furthermore, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is touted to feature an updated 200 MP main sensor. It is also believed this will be mated to a new 5x telephoto snapper that should replace the 10x periscope zoom camera found in the current Galaxy S23 Ultra (review).

Regarding the release date, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S24 alongside the company's first smart ring known as the Galaxy Ring on January 18th.

What about you? Do you prefer having titanium on your smartphone over aluminum or stainless steel? Share your opinion with us.

Via: SmartPrix Source: X/u/Tech_Reve

