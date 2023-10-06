Apple Watch Series 8 at $175 Off is the Best Smartwatch Buy Today

Apple's Watch Series 8 has received a permanent discount following the release of the next-gen Apple watches. However, a new Amazon deal is putting last year's capable smartwatch at an even new-low price of $324 from $499, netting you a total savings of $175 (35 percent) from the original listing of the wearable. Here's how to buy one.

As for the variant that is on sale, the cellular model of the Watch Series 8 in 41 mm case size that comes in a silver case with a white wristband is discounted. To avail of the reduction, you will need to apply the coupon code before checking out.

Why the Apple Watch Series 8 is still popular among Apple fans

While there is already a new Watch Series 9, the Watch Series 8 still makes a compelling option, especially at the current rate and while not breaking the bank. It offers many features that are the same as its successor, including a premium design and solid and water-resistant build. It also keeps the same responsive touch display and tactile digital crown.

In terms of health and fitness tracking, the Watch Series 8 is as accurate as the more expensive model. You do find irregular heart rate notifications or AFib as well as on-demand ECG and temperature sensors for women's cycle tracking. It's also reliable in workout and running track detection. There are also accessibility gestures to enhance the controls that mimic the new Double Tap feature.

Apple Watch Series 8 has a dedicated digital crown and button. / © nextpit

Furthermore, the Watch Series 8 has a comparable 18-hour battery life that can be further stretched through different feature tweaks and the low-power mode that is handy in cases you're away from outlets.

The sale has been running on the giant retailer store for a while now, so if you're serious about securing the extra savings, you better act fast. Likewise, do you think the Watch Series 8 is an instant buy for this price?