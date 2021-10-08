Free Apps for iOS & Android: Free downloads to fill up your smartphone

Are you searching for free apps for your iPhone or Android smartphone? Then you've come to the right place, because NextPit summarizes a list of free downloads for the weekend. Below, you'll find a variety of apps that you can download which will normally cost you something, and these are limited-time offers. So let's not waste any more time and dive right in!

Do you pay for apps on iOS and Android? If you are aghast at that idea, you can still get ad-free pro versions or other paid apps in this article. That's because NextPit will show you a list of available free downloads for iOS & Android twice a week that you'd normally have to pay.

As always, we didn't search the App Store and Google Play Store ourselves for this edition but compiled the finds from several deal communities. Do you also want to search for free apps apart from going through articles like this? You can find a daily app tip on NextPit and learn the art of free downloads in our guide to finding free apps.

Here's a tip: If you found an interesting app but can't really use it right now? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. That way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. This is a good way not to miss out on a short-lived promo.

Free Android apps and games

Free Android apps

Free games for Android

Math games for kids: Multiplication Table PRO ( $0.99 ): Here's a free kids game that will teach your little ones a little bit more about arithmetics. The game is suitable for children aged between 6 and 12 years.

): Here's a free kids game that will teach your little ones a little bit more about arithmetics. The game is suitable for children aged between 6 and 12 years. Survival Island: EVO PRO- Survivor building home ( $0.99 ): Can you survive alone on an island? Test out that theory with this mobile game.

): Can you survive alone on an island? Test out that theory with this mobile game. Stickman Master: League Of Shadow - Ninja Fight ( $0.99 ): Stickman was really popular in the 2000s. Even 20 years later, he continues fighting his way through hordes of enemies.

Free iOS Apps and Games

Free apps for iOS

Free games for iOS

Well, was there something that suited you in our list of free downloads? If you're looking for more apps to download, our article with the 5 best apps of the week is published every Sunday. For the first time ever, we've also produced a video to give you a sneak peek!

