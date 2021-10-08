Free Apps for iOS & Android: Free downloads to fill up your smartphone
Are you searching for free apps for your iPhone or Android smartphone? Then you've come to the right place, because NextPit summarizes a list of free downloads for the weekend. Below, you'll find a variety of apps that you can download which will normally cost you something, and these are limited-time offers. So let's not waste any more time and dive right in!
Do you pay for apps on iOS and Android? If you are aghast at that idea, you can still get ad-free pro versions or other paid apps in this article. That's because NextPit will show you a list of available free downloads for iOS & Android twice a week that you'd normally have to pay.
As always, we didn't search the App Store and Google Play Store ourselves for this edition but compiled the finds from several deal communities. Do you also want to search for free apps apart from going through articles like this? You can find a daily app tip on NextPit and learn the art of free downloads in our guide to finding free apps.
Here's a tip: If you found an interesting app but can't really use it right now? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. That way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. This is a good way not to miss out on a short-lived promo.
Free Android apps and games
Free Android apps
- One Swipe Notes (
$0.99): One Swipe Notes lets you write simple notes and then swipe them away when you're done. Satisfying!
- Simple Photo Widget (
$0.49): Don't like the pre-installed photo widget on your phone? Here's a free alternative!
- Unit Converter (
$0.49): An app that lets you convert different units of measurements. It is pretty self-explanatory!
- Simpan - Note various needs (
$3.99): This is an app that I selected just for Antoine: A free note-taking app!
- Fast Video Splitter for WhatsApp status (
$0.49): This app lets you easily edit videos by splitting them before being shared on social networks.
- 120x Duplicate File Remover Pro (
$4.99): Is your smartphone's memory full? Download this app and hunt down duplicate files!
- Shortcuts Widget (
$0.99): Not enough space on your home screen? Download this widget at once and see the magic happen!
- Clean Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro (
$2.99): If your smartphone's speaker is no good, you can use this to optimize the sound a bit. It has pretty good ratings and is part of our weekly app tip! (4.4 stars with over 2,000 reviews).
- Dissection Master XR (
$9.99): This augmented reality app is not for the faint of heart! I introduced it to you on Monday.
- Teach Me Surgery (
$6.99): A learning app for aspiring surgeons or anyone interested in medicine! Here's a detailed article about it.
Free games for Android
- Math games for kids: Multiplication Table PRO (
$0.99): Here's a free kids game that will teach your little ones a little bit more about arithmetics. The game is suitable for children aged between 6 and 12 years.
- Survival Island: EVO PRO- Survivor building home (
$0.99): Can you survive alone on an island? Test out that theory with this mobile game.
- Stickman Master: League Of Shadow - Ninja Fight (
$0.99): Stickman was really popular in the 2000s. Even 20 years later, he continues fighting his way through hordes of enemies.
Free iOS Apps and Games
Free apps for iOS
- Epica 2 Pro (
$2.99): Are you in the mood for Halloween? Then download this camera app, as you can transform yourself into scary monsters with this app.
- Nightcam: Night Mode Camera (
$4.99): Not happy with your iPhone's night shot quality? Check out this special app that supposedly enhances your night photos.
- Smart Spend (
$1.99): Check your spending habits as Christmas is coming soon. It's easy with this app.
- AlphaBlur Image Effects (
$2.99): You can add bokeh effects to photos with this app.
- Teach Me Surgery (
$4.99): The iOS version of the app that we have already recommended for Android!
- Dissection Master XR (
$9.99): We have also introduced this app to you for Android already.
- Universal Remote (
$9.99): Assuming you're using a smart TV, this app lets you control it using your smartphone.
- Syndromi (
$2.99): An alternative to the YouTube app that is apparently quite popular!
- Vocabulary.com (
$2.99): A mix of a dictionary and mobile game! You can expand your English vocabulary with this app.
- Emoji Camera (
$0.99): The Emoji Camera - what more can I say?
- Photo Widget (
$0.99): This app lets you create widgets on your home screen using photo albums from your gallery.
Free games for iOS
- Typr (
$1.99) Typr is a mobile game that teaches you how to type quickly on your phone. The reviews are divide. One user praises the simple app, while another finds it too easy. So give it a try!
- Bike Life! (
$0.99): An arcade-style racing game where you have to ride a bike through a city. Rated 4.7 stars!
- Slice Fractions 2 (
$3.99): Who would have thought, but this game is ranked #103 on the App Store's best apps for education. It requires you or your child to solve math puzzles.
- CoC Fanatic: Copy Maps & Base (
$4.99): This mobile game currently lets you unlock the full version for free as an in-app purchase.
- BrainConnect (
0,99 €): A game that follows the brain game trend a few years ago.
- Fill me up - Block Brain Game (
$2.99): A simple puzzle game, but it isn't as easy as you think!
- iPingpong 3D (
$0.99): Fans of table tennis might enjoy this game when it gets too cold outside!
- Dirt Bike Rider Stunts Race 3D (
$7.99): A racing game where you control a motorcycle.
- Puzzles & ELF™:Epic War OF UGC (
$0.99): I don't understand this game. The rating is high (4.6 stars), but the reviews say otherwise. Feel free to tell me what it's all about!
- Astrå (
$0.99): Go through all 32 stages as Hemera fights the darkness in this game that boasts charming visuals and intuitive gameplay.
- Card Crawl (
$4.99): A card game that uses very cool graphics. Looks fancy!
- Card Thief (
$2.99): A great tactical puzzle game that I loved on Android, where it also was picked as one of our top strategy games of 2021.
Well, was there something that suited you in our list of free downloads? If you're looking for more apps to download, our article with the 5 best apps of the week is published every Sunday. For the first time ever, we've also produced a video to give you a sneak peek!
Do you have any other app tips for us? Share them in the comments and tell me which app should be featured here!
1 Comment
