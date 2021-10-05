Free instead of $6.99: This surgical Android and iOS app has everything

As it turns out, this week NextPit will turn you into a proper surgeon. TeachMeSurgery is yet another medical-themed educational app for Android and iOS. The app is currently free instead of $6.99 on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

TL;DR:

The promotion has no expiration date.

The app has a 4.5 star rating on the Play Store and a 5 star rating on the App Store.

Teach Me Surgery does not contain ads or in-app purchases.

This is the third guide app around anatomy and the human body that NextPit has to offer this week. When you're dealing with an educational app, without ads or in-app purchases, with a clean interface it normally costs more than 5 dollars. We know how deep in debt medical students are so it's hard for us to ignore these kind of goodies. For everyone else we hope there is still informational value to be found here!

TeachMeSurgery is only available in English / © NextPit

Why is the TeachMeSurgery app worth it?

"TeachMeSurgery is a comprehensive encyclopedia of surgery and perioperative care," according to the description on the Play Store. Created by a team of surgeons and physicians, TeachMeSurgery offers a concise, structured overview of more than 400 surgical topics across a wide range of specialties, with each article individually reviewed and edited by world-renowned experts.

The TeachMeSurgery app is here to help you get the most out of your studies today, so you can take of care your patients tomorrow. For our non-US readers, keep in mind that the app is in English only, and we have absolutely no legitimacy to comment on the validity of the peer-review system for the catalogued information.

In addition to articles illustrated with infographics, diagrams and actual cutouts and X-rays, TeachMeSurgery offers a series of 600 quizzes to test your knowledge as well as case studies and other review sheets to recap each article.

Does the Teach Me Surgery app respect your personal data?

On its App Store page, the developer TeachMeSeries Ltd has stated that it does not collect any personal data. The privacy policy displayed on the Play Store page seems to only relate to the developer's official website and not the app itself.

The application does not contain ads or in-app purchases and does not require an account. It also works offline and does not require any system permissions to operate.

What do you think of TeachMeSurgery and do you find apps like this interesting? Let us know in the comments!