Free instead of $2.99: This app is a blessing at school or meetings

For today's limited time free app suggestion we found a simple and practical voice recorder, which stands out for making it easy to locate important parts of voice recordings. CP Meeting Notes can be downloaded for free for Android instead of $2.99 usually charged on the Play Store.

Promotion is valid until Sunday (10/10).

The app has a 4.3 star rating, with 143 reviews.

It contains no ads or purchases.

CP Meeting Notes has been suggested before in our list of free apps for a limited time, but its function and usefulness is worth an extra recommendation. It would have been very useful in our college days (if there were smartphones back then...) for recording classes, interviews and meetings, for example.

Snippets of the conversation can be highlighted and exported in isolation / © NextPit

Why is CP Meeting Notes worth downloading?

After opening the app, simply create an event for the app to start recording audio. In addition to naming the event, you can define the participants and include text annotations for later reference. Then, after an important part of the lesson or conversation, simply tap one of the time buttons to separately record the last 10, 30 or 300 seconds.

In case the bright interface bothers your aesthetic sense, you can activate Night Mode, which turns off the screen and records the last snippet of the conversation according to the number of taps on the display - 10, 30, or 300 seconds for 1, 2, or 3 taps, respectively. And of course, CP Meeting Notes offers the option to save the full recording to your phone.

The app only requires the permissions for access to the device's storage and microphone, and does not include ads or in-app purchases. The only bug I encountered was that the sharing option crashed the app.

Does the CP Meeting Notes app respect your privacy?

In its privacy policy, developer Stefano Bottelli (Cosmic Pie) states that it does not collect any personal or location data, nor does it require registration. However, non-personal data related to telemetry can be recorded, including by the Google Analytics tool.

The Exodus-Privacy Platform identified a tracker in the app's code, referring to the Google Analytics tool cited in the privacy policy. The access permissions include microphone access and read and write permissions, internet access and the option to prevent the device from going into sleep mode.

Are you interested in CP Meeting Notes? Were you hoping for another medical app for your mobile phone or tablet? Leave your opinion in the comments and let us know what kind of app you are looking for.