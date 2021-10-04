Free instead of $9.99: This dissection app is not for the faint of heart

In the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, you are able to check out this exciting medical app - for free! Dissection Master XR showcases a high-quality scanned anatomical image of a human torso in an AR (Augmented Reality) view. With this, you will be able to learn just where the muscles and vessels are located and what they are called. But be careful though: This application is not for the faint of heart!

Are you interested in medicine or are you fascinated by the human body? Then do check out the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store of our recommendation and download the app "Dissection Master XR". With this app, you would end up with the #7 ranked medicine app for free according to Apple's App Store. The application is called Dissection Master XR and would normally cost $9.99.

As the name suggests, the app provides unprecedented insight into the human body without having to hold a scalpel. After I recommended an anatomy app to you last week which was really well received, you should be a little more careful when clicking on the download button today. This is because the shown body is not a 3D model, but a high quality and detailed scan of a real human body.

Is it worth downloading Dissection Master XR?

I downloaded Dissection Master XR once on an iPad and toyed around with the app a bit. This wasn't something I would normally do before breakfast at 8:00 in the morning. But because the body scans shown were really detailed and admittedly, a little bit unnerving due to the realistic detail. To make matters more queasy, you can use the slider on the right to cycle through seven different levels, looking at different layers of the body.

Dissection Master XR shows you a detailed body scan / © NextPit

The screenshots shown in this article are of the first level. Unfortunately, except for the upper body scan, there are no other models in the app so far. As the developer mentioned in the App Store, an eighth level will be added soon. This is exciting for medical students and other people who might be interested in the matter, as you can view additional information about muscles, tendons, and areas.

The rest of the app's functionality is not too great though. You can capture screenshots and videos, moving the 3D model in space. But I couldn't find any ads in the app on iOS and there were no in-app purchases either. If you are interested in medicine and are not disturbed by actual body scans, download the app by all means.

Is the download safe?

Once installed, Dissection Master XR will of course ask for access to your camera. Beyond that, you don't have to create an account or grant any additional permissions. The privacy policy is very clear and apart from the camera access, there are no other hidden features.

On Android, I was unfortunately unable to install the app as the Fairphone 4 that I was reviewing was not compatible with the app. The Exodus site also didn't provide me any analysis on trackers in the Android version of the app. However, since the privacy policy applies to both iOS and Android, there shouldn't be much discrepancy here, if at all. If there are, feel free to let me know in the comments!

How do you like Dissection Master XR and do you find apps like this exciting? Let me know in the comments!