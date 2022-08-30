Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

Once again this week, apps and games for both Android phones and iPhones are available to download for free for a limited time only. We will share with you how you can get your hands on these precious downloads.

If you've been following NextPit for a while, you will know what to expect here in this article: The Google Play Store and Apple's App Store regularly offer discounts and promotions where you can obtain paid content for free for a limited time only. We collate these freebies and list them for you, But unlike our list of the five best apps of the week, we will not try the apps out on purpose. Hence, be a little bit careful before you fall into a money pit as some apps may still include microtransactions.

Tip: Do you want to secure a free app for the future? If so, download it once and uninstall it if necessary. This way, it will be added to your list of purchased apps and you can download it again in the future once you need it.

Free apps for your Android phone

These apps are free in the Google Play Store

GPS Speed Pro ( $0.99 ): This app tracks your distance in km/h or mph, displays your speed, and more.

These mobile games are free in the Google Play Store

Free apps for your iPhone

These apps are free for iOS

AdBlocker for YouTube Videos ( $2.99 ): The ads in front of YouTube clips are annoying, aren't they? With this app, that could be a thing of the past.

): The ads in front of YouTube clips are annoying, aren't they? With this app, that could be a thing of the past. Mars Info ( $5.99 ): Right now there is a lot of talk about NASA and about moon and Mars missions. The right time to see what Mars looks like via the app. You can rotate it, zoom in and look at certain locations.

): Right now there is a lot of talk about NASA and about moon and Mars missions. The right time to see what Mars looks like via the app. You can rotate it, zoom in and look at certain locations. DayCircle ( $1.99 ): Birthdays, anniversaries, this and that - how do you remember them all? Maybe with this app, which creates countdowns and counts the days.

): Birthdays, anniversaries, this and that - how do you remember them all? Maybe with this app, which creates countdowns and counts the days. Player Master ( $2.99 ): Here you get a video player that doesn't care if you want to watch clips stored on your device or streamed videos.

): Here you get a video player that doesn't care if you want to watch clips stored on your device or streamed videos. Safety Note+ Pro ( $2.99 ): Do you have notes on your iPhone that you really don't want anyone but yourself to see? Then this app is a candidate for you!

These mobile games are free for iOS

Chuckie Egg 2017 HD ( $0.99 ) The chicken game for Android is also free on iOS! You'll save a bit less on this one, though, as the game is a bit cheaper on the App Store.

) The chicken game for Android is also free on iOS! You'll save a bit less on this one, though, as the game is a bit cheaper on the App Store. Pajama Heroes: Fast Heroes ( $3.99 ): For your kids there's currently the 7th most popular children's game for iOS for free. The mobile game is called "Pyjama Heroes: Fast Heroes" - and we hope the fun is better than the title!

): For your kids there's currently the 7th most popular children's game for iOS for free. The mobile game is called "Pyjama Heroes: Fast Heroes" - and we hope the fun is better than the title! Fantasy Dragon Simulator ( $9.99 ): As we all know, there are simulators for everything - including fantastic creatures like dragons. So explore how it feels to give other earthlings hell as an oversized and physically impossible to fly lizard.

): As we all know, there are simulators for everything - including fantastic creatures like dragons. So explore how it feels to give other earthlings hell as an oversized and physically impossible to fly lizard. Peppa Pig: Holiday Adventures ( $3.99 ): Suitable for children, but perhaps not necessarily educationally valuable: another game with the popular little pig Peppa Pig!

): Suitable for children, but perhaps not necessarily educationally valuable: another game with the popular little pig Peppa Pig! Mega Ramp Stunt Crash Games 3D ( $9.99 ): Finally, a game with more testosterone: jump over mega ramps in Mega Ramp Stunt Crash Games 3D and crash your stunts. And the whole thing is 3D too, fantastic!

We keep our fingers crossed that you have found what you are looking for. If not, we'll be back on Saturday and we're sure you'll find something suitable then! Have you spotted a paid app in the list? Then we would be happy about a hint in the comments!