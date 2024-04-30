How was your weekend? Perhaps you had a great time, but now that it is the start of another work week, why not relax with our edition of free apps on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store? We picked games and applications that normally come with a price tag but are available for free for a limited time. What are you waiting for? Let's get started!

We always try to list games and apps that do not compromise your privacy or are money pits but, unlike our Top 5 Apps of the Week selection, we have not reviewed these apps individually. In other words, some of the listed apps might feature several ads and in-app purchases.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as "bought" and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Passport Photo ( $4.99 ): Home printer technology has advanced to such a degree that you can even print passport-quality photos at home, just make sure you have an app like this to help you out.

): Home printer technology has advanced to such a degree that you can even print passport-quality photos at home, just make sure you have an app like this to help you out. 80s Music Radio Pro ( $0.70 ): They say the best music hails from the 80s. Try this app out to believe the hype!

): They say the best music hails from the 80s. Try this app out to believe the hype! Datamosh ( $1.49 ): Churn out some interesting artwork with this app which mashes your data to form a whole new image variant.

): Churn out some interesting artwork with this app which mashes your data to form a whole new image variant. All TV Screen Mirroring Pro ( $9.99 ): Mirror your phone to your TV with this easy-to-use app.

Free Android games

Traffic Jam Cars Puzzle Challenge ( $4.99 ): Nobody likes a gridlock, and it is up to you to untangle the mess of vehicles on the road to move on to the next level.

): Nobody likes a gridlock, and it is up to you to untangle the mess of vehicles on the road to move on to the next level. Zombie Age 2 Premium Shooter ( $0.99 ): It is the end of the world, and you need to survive by getting rid of zombies crawling all over the place.

): It is the end of the world, and you need to survive by getting rid of zombies crawling all over the place. Word Connect ( $2.99 ): A crossword puzzle that helps your brain build new synapses and challenges your vocabulary count.

): A crossword puzzle that helps your brain build new synapses and challenges your vocabulary count. Sudoku Master 2023 ( $4.99 ): Love playing Sudoku, but do not want to mar the pages of your Sudoku book? Why not get an app instead?

): Love playing Sudoku, but do not want to mar the pages of your Sudoku book? Why not get an app instead? Word Search - Premium ( $1.99 ): If you love a good challenge by searching for words in a word puzzle, then this game is sure to give your brain a run for its money.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 8

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Nail Manicurist ( $49.99 ): Love getting your nails done? Perhaps this app can connect you to the best manicurists in town.

): Love getting your nails done? Perhaps this app can connect you to the best manicurists in town. Photo AI Eraser ( $1.99 ): Erase unwanted elements in a photo, especially photobombers in selfies. However, do bear in mind this has limitations.

): Erase unwanted elements in a photo, especially photobombers in selfies. However, do bear in mind this has limitations. Moon Calendar Plus ( $4.99 ): Find out the different moon phases using this app without having to look at the sky.

): Find out the different moon phases using this app without having to look at the sky. Daily Sparks ( $0.99 ): Want to give your day a boost? This app can save your favorite quotes which will then appear on your screen to inspire you.

): Want to give your day a boost? This app can save your favorite quotes which will then appear on your screen to inspire you. Schichter - Shift Calendar ( $5.99 ): Do you work shifts in your job? Sometimes, frequent shift changes can mess up anyone's calendar, but by using this app, you'll breeze through it like a pro.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Talking Cactus ( $0.99 ): It's like an irritating child who repeats everything you say in a funny voice, except that you can turn it off.

): It's like an irritating child who repeats everything you say in a funny voice, except that you can turn it off. Crystal Cove ( $2.99 ): An interesting match-3 game that deals with crystals, complete with combos and multipliers to make your task easier.

): An interesting match-3 game that deals with crystals, complete with combos and multipliers to make your task easier. Dwarf Journey ( $2.99 ): You're a dwarf. You love diamonds and all kinds of bling. However, your adventures will require you to go through plenty of obstacles like deadly enemies and traps.

): You're a dwarf. You love diamonds and all kinds of bling. However, your adventures will require you to go through plenty of obstacles like deadly enemies and traps. Draw With Math ( $1.99 ): Who knew math could be fun? Learn with your children in an engaging manner with this game.

): Who knew math could be fun? Learn with your children in an engaging manner with this game. Drop Flop! ( $2.99 ): A game that tests your reflexes and timing as you tap the screen.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 14

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the small print!

Some apps use clever tactics to generate revenue by collecting and sharing your personal data. To protect your personal data, it is advisable to only grant the permissions required for the app to function. For example, a simple alarm clock app does not need access to your camera or your contacts. Similarly, a flashlight app does not need your location.

We hope these recommendations will help you to safely enjoy free app downloads on Android and iOS devices.

What do you think of our selections to begin the week? Were there any interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store that you would like to share? Let us know in the comments!